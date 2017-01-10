San Manuel NJHS students raise funds for charity close to one member’s heart – St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

The National Junior Honor Society of San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School recently donated $400 to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

In August, 2009, one of the group’s members, Alyssa Riekofski, was diagnosed with Craniopharyngoima, a rare brain tumor. Alyssa had brain surgery that November, followed by 6 weeks of radiation treatments. This was a very frightening time for Alyssa and her family, as they traveled back and forth to Tennessee for Alyssa’s treatments.

St. Jude’s is a children’s hospital that does not charge their families a fee. They want the families of sick children to be focused on their child, not the medical bills.

The Riekofski family was a recipient of their generosity.

Alyssa is now in 8th grade, and thankfully is doing well.

When her NJHS group was trying to decide on their Fall service project, talk came up about doing something to help St. Jude’s. The group decided unanimously to run a concession stand to raise money. When word got out about what the group was doing, the food donations came rolling in.

“Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of students, staff at the district, and members of the community,” the group’s advisor Denise Fisher said, “we were able to raise $400 that night. A donation was made to St. Jude’s in Alyssa’s name.”

The NJHS students would like to thank everyone who donated, because without their donations, this would not have been possible.