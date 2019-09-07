Preliminary work begins on the State Route 77 Gila River Bridge replacement project

  Preliminary work is underway for the State Route 77 Gila River Bridge replacement project in Winkelman.

  Over the next two weeks, crews will survey the work zone, install signs and complete other preparatory work.

  No traffic impacts are expected at this time.

  In late September, crews will install a temporary traffic signal.  Once the signal is installed, traffic across the bridge will be restricted to a single lane.  Drivers may only proceed across the bridge when the signal indicator shows green.

  Motorists should expect occasional delays, especially during peak traffic hours and during scheduled closures of US 60 west of Miami for the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project. 

  The temporary signal will allow crews to rebuild the bridge in sections.

Area that will be affected by the construction is on Hwy. 77 in Winkelman over the Gila River.

  In addition to the new bridge, the project includes new guard rails and pavement markings.

  Work is expected to continue into the summer of 2021.

  Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

  For more information, please visit the project website.

  Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

