Plan for overnight ramp closures at US 60, State Route 177 interchange in Superior June 22-25

June 19th, 2020

Drivers should also expect paving work on US 60 tentatively starting June 29

  The ramps at the interchange of US 60 and State Route 177 in Superior will close to traffic overnight the week of Monday, June 22, for paving.

  Two ramps will be closed each night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, SR 177 will be reduced to a single lane near US 60 with traffic controlled by flaggers.

  Motorists should use an alternate route between US 60 and SR 177 during the closures.

  Daytime paving work on US 60 between Superior and Top-of-the-World is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of June 29.

  For more information, go to azdot.gov/US60Superior.

  Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

  Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

