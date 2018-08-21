Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios delivers checks to local organizations

By | Posted August 21st, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios presents a check to the Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition.

  July 1 has come and gone and Pinal County’s 2018-19 budget is set and those approved contributions are being delivered to organizations who assist the Pinal County Board of Supervisors expand their services and support for local non-profits who help the county deliver important services.

  Supervisor Rios, delivered a check to the Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition, (CCEDC) for $50,000. 

  “The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition has an important role to play, we must ensure the economic future of our county, cities and towns. This entity provides exceptional assistance and direction to business oriented groups that keep the economy moving,” he said.

  The CCEDC uses these funds to further local economic development activities for communities throughout the  Copper Corridor. 

  “We greatly appreciate the support of Supervisor Rios and the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, their support helps us to further our projects for Regional Tourism Branding, development of a regional local foods hub, and our liaison services for the USDA 504 housing funding,” said Mila Besich-Lira, Executive Director of the CCEDC. 

Pinal County Supervisor presents a check to the Hayden Senior Center.

  Another significant contribution to the area was a $20,000 donation to the Hayden Senior Center.  This funding helps to defray many of the costs for the Senior Food Program.  The Hayden Senior Center has the responsibility for providing both homebound and Senior Center food services through the entire Copper Corridor.  The service area includes the communities of Oracle, Kearny, Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville, Hayden, Winkelman and all places in between. 

  “It’s important to take care of our greatest generation, our senior citizens who built this country. We must ensure their safety, health and well-being.” said Supervisor Rios.

Staff (4832 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    A great day for Rebuild Superior

    August 21st, 2018
    by

    Filomena Cornelio with Resolution Copper presents a generous check to Sue Anderson of Rebuild Superior, Inc.  This money will go […]

    Superior wins in all three phases on the field, leads to rout on scoreboard

    August 21st, 2018
    by

      The Superior football team dominated Mayer on offense, defense and special teams last Friday night on the road, leading […]

    Experience key to Lady Miners turnaround

    August 21st, 2018
    by

      As the San Manuel girls’ volleyball team continues preparation for the upcoming season, it’s clear the Miners have enough […]

    Mammoth says water is safe, operating normally following State of Emergency

    August 21st, 2018
    by

      On August 13, 2018, Governor Doug Ducey declared a State of Emergency in the Town of Mammoth for flood […]

  • Additional Stories

    San Manuel couple indicted in death of Craig Williams

    August 21st, 2018
    by

        Two San Manuel residents have been indicted for the death of former Mammoth Mayor James “Craig” Williams on […]

    Along the Gila: Primary Election Rapidly Approaching

    August 21st, 2018
    by

    The primary election is this Tuesday, Aug. 28. If you have voted by mail, you have my congratulations for being […]

    Kearny, AZ – Removal of tamarisks may begin soon

    August 21st, 2018
    by

      “The major hurdles are behind us, and only the final clearance remains for the project to begin,” said Willie […]

    Home-away-from-home field advantage: Ray defeats Duncan in season opener

    August 21st, 2018
    by

      A last-minute change of venue didn’t have much effect on the Ray football team last Friday night after a […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger