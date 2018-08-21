Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios delivers checks to local organizations

July 1 has come and gone and Pinal County’s 2018-19 budget is set and those approved contributions are being delivered to organizations who assist the Pinal County Board of Supervisors expand their services and support for local non-profits who help the county deliver important services.

Supervisor Rios, delivered a check to the Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition, (CCEDC) for $50,000.

“The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition has an important role to play, we must ensure the economic future of our county, cities and towns. This entity provides exceptional assistance and direction to business oriented groups that keep the economy moving,” he said.

The CCEDC uses these funds to further local economic development activities for communities throughout the Copper Corridor.

“We greatly appreciate the support of Supervisor Rios and the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, their support helps us to further our projects for Regional Tourism Branding, development of a regional local foods hub, and our liaison services for the USDA 504 housing funding,” said Mila Besich-Lira, Executive Director of the CCEDC.

Another significant contribution to the area was a $20,000 donation to the Hayden Senior Center. This funding helps to defray many of the costs for the Senior Food Program. The Hayden Senior Center has the responsibility for providing both homebound and Senior Center food services through the entire Copper Corridor. The service area includes the communities of Oracle, Kearny, Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville, Hayden, Winkelman and all places in between.

“It’s important to take care of our greatest generation, our senior citizens who built this country. We must ensure their safety, health and well-being.” said Supervisor Rios.