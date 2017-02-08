Pinal County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide in Mammoth

By | Posted February 8th, 2017 |

Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mammoth Police and Mammoth Fire await the arrival of homicide detectives after two bodies were found in the building in the background.

  On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, shortly after noon, Mammoth Police, responding to a call of “shots fired” in the 400 block of S. Main St., discovered two persons dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

  Mammoth Police requested the assistance of Pinal County Sheriff’s Detectives.

  The victims were identified as Mark Reynoso, 34, and Maria Desantiago, 28, and their deaths are currently under investigation as homicides.  Autopsies are being conducted by the Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office and homicide detectives are following up on leads.

  No other information has been released by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

