Pinal County 2017 Veteran StandDown

By | Posted March 30th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Logos of the U.S. Military

  Pinal County StandDown, an event being held on April 15 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. is all about helping veterans who are homeless or at-risk to find services.

  At the event, which will be held at the Florence National Guard Armory, veterans may meet with a number of service providers, who are geared up to cut through the usual hassle that comes with applying and do their best to provide quick and quality services to those who are in need now.

  Assistance that will be offered at the event includes help with clothing, emergency shelter, and housing info, transportation, legal services, health care screening, employment training, mental health services, child support information, money management, showers, haircuts, pet care, vision and dental screening, VA Benefits counseling, Superior Court Issue Review and much more. Special care will be taken with homeless or at risk veterans, and, this year, there are also special services offered for female veterans.

  The Armory is located at 20525 N. Hwy. 79, Florence.

  This event is supported by Federal, State, County, and local Veteran and Community-based organizations. For transportation to the event contact CAHRA by calling 520-466-1112, For information about specific services at the event go to the Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance website or contact 520-866-3646 or email HOHP4HEROES@gmail.com.

Staff (3894 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    VFW Names Terry Villaverde as Teacher of the Year

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The Superior Veterans of Foreign Wars recently recognized Ms. Terry Villaverde as the 2017 Teacher of the Year.  The […]

    SHS Hall of Fame celebrates 9th induction

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The Superior High School Hall of Fame celebrated its 9th induction ceremony on Saturday.  Five SHS Alumni were inducted […]

    In Your Biz: Box 8 Ranch

    March 30th, 2017
    by

    Located at the end of Smith Drive is the Box 8 Ranch.  The property has been in the Smith family […]

    Jocelyn Hudson represents Sea Lions at Championship Swim Meet

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The 8 and Under State Championship Swim Meet was held March 18-19 at the Phoenix Country Day School Pool.  […]

  • Additional Stories

    Mountain Vista Cougars baseball, softball seasons underway

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The baseball and softball teams at Mt. Vista School in Oracle have started their seasons in a winning way. […]

    Miners win consecutive games for first time this season

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The San Manuel baseball team defeated Hayden and Desert Christian on Mar. 23-24, respectively, picking up their first back-to-back […]

    Towns of Hayden and Mammoth select Chief of Police

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The Town of Hayden voted last week to hire Tami Villar as the Interim – Police Chief for Hayden […]

    Ray High School’s 1992 Men’s Basketball State Championship team honored

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The 1992 Ray High School Men’s state basketball championship team was honored by the AIA for their accomplishments on […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger