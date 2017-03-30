Pinal County 2017 Veteran StandDown

Pinal County StandDown, an event being held on April 15 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. is all about helping veterans who are homeless or at-risk to find services.



At the event, which will be held at the Florence National Guard Armory, veterans may meet with a number of service providers, who are geared up to cut through the usual hassle that comes with applying and do their best to provide quick and quality services to those who are in need now.



Assistance that will be offered at the event includes help with clothing, emergency shelter, and housing info, transportation, legal services, health care screening, employment training, mental health services, child support information, money management, showers, haircuts, pet care, vision and dental screening, VA Benefits counseling, Superior Court Issue Review and much more. Special care will be taken with homeless or at risk veterans, and, this year, there are also special services offered for female veterans.

The Armory is located at 20525 N. Hwy. 79, Florence.



This event is supported by Federal, State, County, and local Veteran and Community-based organizations. For transportation to the event contact CAHRA by calling 520-466-1112, For information about specific services at the event go to the Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance website or contact 520-866-3646 or email HOHP4HEROES@gmail.com.