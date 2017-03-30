Pinal brothers use Fun Van to prepare for kindergarten

Eli Macias was a quiet 3 year old from Casa Grande when he started participating in the First Things First-funded mobile literacy program called Fun Van. Soon, his younger brothers Trellus and baby Feliciano followed in the program.

“All of the boys were shy and quiet in the beginning,” said Fun Van Parent Educator Felicia Smith. “Not a lot of talking at first. They have all come out of their shell now and seem comfortable interacting with others.”

Smith has known the boys and their mom, Yolanda Macias, for more than five years, since Macias signed up for parenting education classes offered at Pinal County libraries. The Fun Van is a part of those parenting classes and travels throughout the county offering programs such as Raising A Reader and Early Childhood STEP, which teaches helpful techniques to improve family communication and encourage cooperation, plus effective discipline strategies that promote self-esteem and mutual respect.

“Getting families engaged during a child’s developmental years is vital for future school success,” said Fun Van supervisor Pam Standhart.

As the boys were engaged in literacy, Macias learned how to make reading exciting for her sons. It also helped with discipline.

“If they throw tantrums, don’t yell. They teach you how to talk and use your words, and to say ‘no’ in a different way, and explain why you’re saying, ‘no,’ for example, ‘You’ll get hurt.’ It helps make you a better parent.”

Macias expects that youngest brother Feliciano, who is now 3 years old, will also see similar success as his older brothers, once he reaches kindergarten.

Eli, now a third grader at McCartney Ranch Elementary School, is reading at grade level and doing very well.

“Eli comes into my classroom ready and prepared,” said third grade teacher Heather Wilson. “He is one of my high readers in my class and enjoys learning. He is a great student and role model in my classroom. He has great ideas and shares his ideas with the class.”

Trellus started first grade and is reading 96 words a minute. His former kindergarten teacher Doris Henness said he arrived at kindergarten ready to be successful.

“He had an awesome kindergarten year becoming a good reader and writer,” Henness said. “His math skills were solid. Trellus had wonderful family support as well.”

The Fun Van is sponsored by the Apache Junction Public Library. And while it doesn’t visit Eastern Pinal County, there is another opportunity which will promote early reading for young children in our area.

Through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, children from birth to age five who register for the program will receive a free book every month in the mail for a year.

How cool is that! A free book in the mail every month for a year!

Through the partnership with Pinal Gila Head Start offices and First Things First funded programs, Easter Seals Blake Foundation and the United Way’s Friends Family and Neighbors Program (FFN), 44 children have been registered in the library since the end of October. The program still has room for children from the Copper Corridor to participate. To register your child, contact Tanya Renteria at Mammoth Head Start, at 520-487-2843, or email: Tanya.renteria@pgccs.org.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a book gifting program that is paid for by investors that donate $30 a year per child. The $2.50 per month investment in a child delivers a high quality, age appropriate book directly to the enrolled child’s home to help build the child’s personal library. The child will continue to receive a book each month as long as there are sufficient sponsors; the child continues to live in Pinal County; and is under the age of 5. Once a child turns 5 years old, they are no longer eligible for the program.

There are limited slots this first year. You can sponsor a child’s subscription to the Dolly Parton Library at www.unitedwayofpc.org , text UWPC to 71777 to donate, or designate the UWPC Dolly Parton Library on your workplace giving campaign form. United Way also plans a golf tournament fundraiser for this program.