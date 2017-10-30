Paranormal research group offering tours in Oracle

For years now, it has been said that the Acadia Ranch Museum in Oracle may be haunted. The Acadia has been visited by a number of paranormal research groups who claim that there is paranormal activity within the walls of the museum building. Originally built in the 1880s as a sheep ranch and boarding house, it would later become a health resort. Since 1978, when the Oracle Historical Society purchased the Acadia Ranch property, articles have been written about a ghost known as “George” who it is alleged haunts the museum especially in the room that was once used as a makeshift morgue for Oracle.

The Acadia Ranch was once a sanatorium for tuberculosis patients, some of whom died in the building. There is a story about a nurse who worked at the Acadia and contracted TB from the patients. She later died and some say her footsteps can be heard as she walks her rounds still tending to her patients. It is also known that young Robert E. Lee Van Horn accidentally shot and killed himself with his father’s handgun on the property.

Haunted Historians is a tour agency made up of three paranormal researchers that combine their interests in history with paranormal investigating and research. John Albrecht Jr., Scott Stanneart and Vince Amico have a combined 40 years of experience researching and investigating the paranormal. Their main mission is to provide historic locations with additional funding to help in the preservation and restoration of these historic buildings. Some of their historic preservation fundraising programs include paranormal workshops and investigations and lectures on the paranormal.

Haunted Historians have been conducting tours of the old Gila County Jail in Globe, Arizona and the historic Globe Railroad Depot. They will be conducting tours of the Gila County Jail on Nov. 10 and 24 and Dec. 8. These are historic tours combined with paranormal investigation.

On Oct. 14, 2017 they added the Acadia Ranch building to their tours. Nineteen people from out of town traveled to Oracle for the first tour. There will be another tour of the Acadia on Dec. 9, 2017. There are two tour times: 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Cost is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Reservations are required.

Those attending will learn some history of the Acadia and Oracle. During the tours, participants will get to learn about the paranormal activity and review evidence from prior investigations at the Acadia. They then will participate in an actual investigation using the latest equipment. Proceeds from the tour go to the Oracle Historical Society.

For more information about Haunted Historians or to sign up for the tours, visit their website: www.hauntedhistorians.org. They are also on Facebook.