Owen O’Brien indicted on felony charges

Owen O’Brien Jr. has been indicted by the Pinal County Grand Jury on three felony counts in Pinal County. O’Brien, the former Superintendent of Ace Pipe Cleaning, was originally arrested on June 23, 2016 in Kearny and charged with two counts of theft, theft of means of transportation, fraudulent schemes & artifices and one count of trafficking in stolen goods in the first degree. He was released and later arrested on a warrant on June 15, 2017. He is now facing three felony counts in Pinal County Superior Court.

O’Brien was indicted for Fraudulent Schemes & Artifices, a class 2 felony for allegedly charging his employer Ace Pipe Cleaning, Inc. for numerous vehicle parts and other miscellaneous items that he bought for personal use; Trafficking in Stolen Property in the First Degree, a class 2 felony to wit: O’Brien allegedly sold stolen vehicle batteries belonging to Ace Pipe Cleaning; Theft of Means of Transportation, a class 3 felony in which it is alleged that O’Brien stole a 2003 Chevy 2500 belonging to Ace Pipe Cleaning, Inc.

At this time, the status of the other two theft charges involving a man lift and a fork lift belonging to ASARCO, LLC are unknown.

A court date has not yet been set.