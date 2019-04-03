Oracle State Park named to top three hiking trails to explore in April

Posted April 3rd, 2019

The Kannally Ranch House and gift shop, constructed between 1929-33, is a great place to take in the expansive views of the park. It may be reserved for group use and weddings.

PHOENIX – Spring weather and Arizona State Parks and Trails go hand-in-hand! This is the perfect time of year to lace up your boots, grab your water bottle, and hit the trails. 

Because there’s an extensive network of trails in the more than 30 parks around the state, we narrowed it down to our top three springtime hikes that are sure to please with views and adventure alike.

1. Red Rock State Park: Head north for cooler weather, later blooming wildflowers, and trails amid the red rocks. Eagle’s Nest Trail is 1.53 miles of easy-to-moderate hiking with jaw-dropping views of the Sedona area and the riparian areas of the park. 

2. Oracle State Park: April is the perfect time to catch the later-blooming wildflowers at Oracle’s higher elevation. The Nature Loop Trail also provides great chances to see wildlife and birds, and is a 1.2-mile loop with amazing views of the Galiuro Mountains and San Pedro River Valley.

3. Buckskin Mountain State Park: Head south from the popular Lake Havasu State Park to this quieter spot along the Colorado River. The Buckskin Trail is a one-mile loop that connects to additional trails if you want to extend your hike. The trail crosses over Interstate 95 and provides an opportunity to check out vegetation and views near the river.

  No matter which trail you pick, always make sure to bring plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and dress appropriately, including wearing sturdy, closed-toe shoes. 

  “Managing and conserving Arizona’s natural, cultural and recreational resources for the benefit of the people, both in our parks and through our partners.”

  For information about all 35 Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, trails, Off-Highway Vehicle Program, and State Historic Preservation Office, call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com. 

