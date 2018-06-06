Oracle, San Manuel residents train Girl Scouts to change lives

By | Posted June 6th, 2018 |

Jeff Egan supervising the ‘spider web’ where people must be passed through a spider web without touching any part of it.

  Michael Reddish and Jeff Egan trained the Girl Scouts of Camp Whispering Pines. The Girl Scout leaders were trained in how to safely facilitate a low ropes course. The ropes course is designed to build courage, confidence, and teamwork but can be dangerous if not used properly. Mike and Jeff went through each element with the Girl Scout leaders and taught them about facilitation, safety, and bringing out the confidence in these young scouts. 

  They built this ropes course in the Forest Service several years ago. It was one of the first ropes courses built in Forest Service land in the entire USA! They used special fittings, sterilized drill bits, and only local mulch to strengthen the health of the trees and forest they were building in.

  Several of the girls were trained last year and helped to lead in building confidence and strength in the leaders who will be conducting these activities. Mike and Jeff both felt that this was the strongest group of Girl Scout leaders yet and everyone is very excited about the upcoming summer.

The culmination of the low ropes course is ‘The Wall’ where the entire group must make it over the 12-foot high wall.

