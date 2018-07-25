Oracle Fire Board swears in new member, welcomes new firefighter and honors Don Hartman award winner

New Oracle Fire District Board member Will Ramsay is sworn into office.

  A new Governing Board member was sworn in at the Oracle Fire District meeting on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Former Oracle Fire District Operations Chief Will Ramsay was selected as the new board member. Will had 32 years of service with the Oracle Fire District before retiring in 2014. With his experience and friendly personality, he will be a great addition to the Board.

New full time Oracle firefighter Nick Brening stands still as his new rank is pinned to his collar.

  Firefighter Nick Brening was pinned as a full-time firefighter for the district. Nick has only been with the Oracle Fire Department for two years but has impressed his supervisors and fellow firefighters. He is an EMT and was named Firefighter of the Year for 2017. Fire Chief Robert Jennings said that “Brening has a class about him that brings the best out of people around him.” The Chief read a letter from U.S. Congressman of the 1st District, Tom O’Halleran that was sent to Brening in January 2018. The letter read:

  “It is my great pleasure to commend you for your work with Oracle Fire Department.

  “As a former police officer, I admire your personal commitment to fight for victims and pursue justice on behalf of our communities. Arizona’s Congressional District One is a better place because of your dedication.

  “Thank you tremendously for your service. I join your family and friends in congratulating you on your many accomplishments.”

Oracle Firefighter Harley VanCollie receives the Don Hartman award from Fire Chief Robert Jennings.

  This year’s Don Hartman Award was presented to firefighter Harley VanCoillie. The Don Hartman Award was established a few years ago to honor Don, the first Oracle Fire Chief and to keep his memory and tradition of community service alive. The award is presented to the firefighter who has displayed selflessness, caring, honor, respect, gratitude and commitment to the people of Oracle. Harley was elected by his peers to receive the award.    

John Hernandez (680 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


