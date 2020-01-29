Oracle Art Scene: local artists exhibit at Tohono Chul Park, Triangle L, OrCA, RLV

Bill Blomquist and Stacey Blackmer-Blomquist

  Tohono Chul Park has been the scene of several exhibits by Rancho Linda Vista artists this month. The exhibits are located at the Main Gallery in the park. The Rancho Linda Vista exhibit features works by Joy Fox, Bruce McGrew, Kelly Griffith, James G. Davis, Mary Anne Davis, Turner Davis, Imo Baird, Selina Littler, Nicolas Baird, Danielle Neibling, Judith Stewart, Chuck Sternberg, Matthias Dϋwel, Emily Stern Dϋwel, Jean Stern, David Jaffrey, Arnold Nelson, Andrew Rush, Pat Dolan, and Charles Littler. The exhibit explores the history and influence of the ranch community and its impact on the arts in Arizona which has been significant. The Rancho Linda Vista exhibit ends Feb. 5, 2020.

  Also ending Feb. 5 is the works of Jim Waid, “The Rancho Linda Vista Drawings”. Jim was a frequent visitor to the ranch and the collection of drawings were made at Rancho Linda Vista during a residency at the ranch. Jim lives in Tucson.

  The art of Andrew Rush will be on display until Feb. 2, 2020. His exhibit titled “Sonoran Desert Grasses” features a technique that uses various grasses and plants blended with acrylic colors and imprinted on heavy watercolor paper. The works were inspired by the quiet desert walks Andrew used to take with his wife of 45 years, Ann Woodin, noted desert writer. After Ann’s death in 2017, Andrew continued the walks in the desert, stopping to gather grasses and plants as Ann used to do. 

Triangle L Ranch

  The Adobe Barn Gallery at the historic Triangle L Ranch in Oracle was the scene of the opening reception for Tucson artist, Lori Andersen’s “Mists to Monsoons” exhibition on Jan. 26, 2020. The exhibit of her paintings will be on display until Feb. 22. The Barn Gallery is open Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment info@triangleLranch.com

OrCA

  The Oracle Center for the Arts (OrCA) will be hosting an exhibit “Over the Edge” which features the encaustic art work of Judy Walsh and the clay sculptures of Carol Goldberg. The exhibit begins Feb. 8, 2020 and runs until March 29, 2020. The opening reception will be held on Feb. 15, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at OrCA, 700 Kingston St., Oracle

Rancho Linda Vista

  On Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, a closing reception was held at Rancho Linda Vista for the exhibit “Unfinished: Works by Bill Blomquist and Stacey Blackmer-Blomquist.” The two artists reside in Yuma. Bill grew up in Oracle and attended San Manuel High School.    

John Hernandez

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


