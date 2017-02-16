No new information released in Mammoth double homicide; possible motive, investigative leads considered

Pinal County Homicide Detectives continue to investigate the double homicide that occurred in Mammoth on Jan. 31, 2017, but have released no further information.

Paula Pollock, a representative of the sheriff’s office, told Copper Area News in an email, “There are no updates on the case at this point. Of course it is an ongoing investigation, so there are details that we cannot disclose, but (there is) no information that can be released without comprising the investigation.”

When asked if the homicides were connected to the fatal accident which occurred on Jan. 30, 2015 on Hwy. 77 near Aravaipa, Pollock replied, “There are several motives being considered at this time, among them is the 2015 traffic collision.”

She also stated that “at this time several people are viewed as investigative leads.”

Detectives were called in at the request of Mammoth Police after the discovery of the bodies of Mark Reynoso, 34, and Maria Desantiago, 28, at their home in the 400 block of S. Main St. following a report of “shots fired.”

Copper Area News will continue to follow up with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and post the information when it is released.

We want to assure our readers that we make every effort to stick to the verifiable facts on this case. We are not reporting rumors as they can prove unreliable, interfere with the investigation and cause further unnecessary hurt to the families of this tragedy.