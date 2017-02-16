No new information released in Mammoth double homicide; possible motive, investigative leads considered

By | Posted February 16th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mammoth Police and Mammoth Fire await the arrival of homicide detectives after two bodies were found in the building in the background.

  Pinal County Homicide Detectives continue to investigate the double homicide that occurred in Mammoth on Jan. 31, 2017, but have released no further information.

  Paula Pollock, a representative of the sheriff’s office, told Copper Area News in an email, “There are no updates on the case at this point. Of course it is an ongoing investigation, so there are details that we cannot disclose, but (there is) no information that can be released without comprising the investigation.”

  When asked if the homicides were connected to the fatal accident which occurred on Jan. 30, 2015 on Hwy. 77 near Aravaipa, Pollock replied, “There are several motives being considered at this time, among them is the 2015 traffic collision.”

  She also stated that “at this time several people are viewed as investigative leads.”

 Detectives were called in at the request of Mammoth Police after the discovery of the bodies of Mark Reynoso, 34, and Maria Desantiago, 28, at their home in the 400 block of S. Main St. following a report of “shots fired.”

  Copper Area News will continue to follow up with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and post the information when it is released.

  We want to assure our readers that we make every effort to stick to the verifiable facts on this case. We are not reporting rumors as they can prove unreliable, interfere with the investigation and cause further unnecessary hurt to the families of this tragedy.

Staff (3787 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Miners’ Renteria ends remarkable career as State Champion

    February 16th, 2017
    by

      Four years ago, at the year-end wrestling banquet, now San Manuel senior Franky Renteria stood among a few legends in […]

    Mural at Mountain Vista School spreads kindness

    February 16th, 2017
    by

      Volunteers have been working on a mural at Mountain Vista elementary School in Oracle. The mural is a collaboration between […]

    Year of the Rooster, Chinese New Year in the Copper Corridor

    February 16th, 2017
    by

     Happy Chinese New Year! The Chinese New Year began Jan. 28 and will last until February, 2018. It is the […]

    Have a heart! Share your love with the San Manuel Library!

    February 16th, 2017
    by

      It is again that time of year when the San Manuel Library asks you for a donation.    You, the […]

  • Additional Stories

    Oracle School Board has vacancy; candidates sought to fill position

    February 16th, 2017
    by

      Due to the resignation of Board Member Jana Looby, the Oracle Elementary School District Governing Board has a vacancy.  The […]

    Mammoth Police Report – Feb. 15, 2017

    February 16th, 2017
    by

      According to state law, police may arrest suspected offenders by two methods. The suspect may be physically taken into the […]

    Local business, residents support food drive and toiletries, diaper drive

    February 16th, 2017
    by

      Our hats off to the Manager of the Dollar General store in Oracle. Family First appreciates the support Richard has […]

    Pinal County Sheriff’s Report – Feb. 15, 2017

    February 16th, 2017
    by

      The Pinal County Sheriff’s Report is taken from the daily logs, based on the information provided by deputies. All persons […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger