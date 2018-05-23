New teaching method benefits CAC students

By | Posted May 23rd, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Kyndra Barney works on model.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College students enrolled in BIO201 and BIO202 are experiencing a new form of learning using MANIKEN® Student Models and clay.

  Samuli Rauhalammi, Professor of Biological Sciences, introduced the ANATOMY IN CLAY® Learning Systems this past year to 14 students enrolled in BIO201 at the Aravaipa Campus.

  The goal of this new teaching method is to minimize the time spent on lectures, allowing students’ time for self-discovery and hands-on learning. Students learn about all body systems including skeletal, muscular, nervous, tissue types and cell function. At the end of the class, they will complete a case study of a chosen clinical condition.

  Professor Rauhalammi explains, “Each student receives a ½ skeleton model that will stay with them for the two years they are enrolled in the biology courses. The students put together their model, one system at a time and each model develops their own characteristics.” He adds, “Through this method, all learning styles (visual, kinesthetic, and auditory) are addressed. It is a paradigm flip for the classroom.”

  “I’m a visual learner, so it was nice to have something to look at,” said Kyndra Barney, a BIO201 student.

  Although this is currently only being done in biology courses taught at the Aravaipa Campus, this teaching method will be rolled out districtwide beginning in Fall 2018.

  Multiple students have commented about the positive benefits of this learning model.

  “I feel the hands on part of the class [with] clay models was very useful,” Maranda Petty said. “[They] gave a better understanding of where the body parts are placed. I really enjoyed it!”

Biology class at CAC Aravaipa.

  Jacob Reidhead added, “I found the clay model to be very useful in learning about the body. I got to see it. If it was just a lecture it would be hard to see what they looked like.”

  “This is the best class I’ve ever had at CAC,” Kadi Monfred declared.

  Enrollment is now taking place at all CAC campuses for Fall 2018. Please visit www.centralaz.edu or one of the college’s five locations for assistance in becoming a CAC student. 

About ANATOMY IN CLAY® (www.anatomyinclay.com)

For over 30 years, the ANATOMY IN CLAY® Learning System has provided the most effective, informative and relevant anatomy education through the power of hands-on learning. ANATOMY IN CLAY® Centers is a IRS-registered 501(c)(3) public charity that is devoted to innovating the teaching and learning of anatomy and comparative zoology education through hands-on workshops. Their goal is to empower self-discovery in each of us, proving that we are all amazing, while at the same time uniquely connected to each other and the world around us. They are passionate about advancing the study of anatomy and creating success for both students and teachers alike.

About Central Arizona College

For more than 48 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County.  With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.

Staff (4619 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior celebrates Arizona 1A State Softball Champions

    May 23rd, 2018
    by

      The Town of Superior Youth Council along with the Superior Unified School District hosted a parade to celebrate the […]

    Copper Corridor high schools set commencement for May 24, 25

    May 23rd, 2018
    by

      Copper Corridor high schools will celebrate commencement this week.   San Manuel High School will host the 63rd annual […]

    First Things First: Summer can be ideal time to prepare your child for kindergarten

    May 23rd, 2018
    by

    SAN MANUEL (May 15) – The months leading up to the first day of kindergarten can be an ideal time […]

    Border to Border Seat Belt initiative kicks off; Pinal County Sheriff’s reminds all to ‘Click it or ticket’

    May 23rd, 2018
    by

      To kick off the 2018 Click It or Ticket seat belt initiative with the highest level of support, the […]

  • Additional Stories

    Superior High School Class of 2018 Valedictorians and Salutatorian looking towards their future

    May 16th, 2018
    by

      Graduation is set for May 25, 2018 – a day that the Class of 2018 has been eagerly awaiting. […]

    Superior Circle K robbed; police seek information

    May 16th, 2018
    by

      The Superior Police Department needs your help.   On April 24, 2018, at 3:20 a.m., a man approached the […]

    Carlota Copper to begin satellite mining operation

    May 16th, 2018
    by

    Carlota Copper Company (Carlota), owner/operator of the Carlota Mine, located approximately 10 miles west of Globe-Miami, Arizona, will start mining […]

    AMR providing free CPR training to help save lives, make community safer

    May 16th, 2018
    by

    Oracle – During the week of May 20, local EMS provider American Medical Response (AMR) will provide coaching to the […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger