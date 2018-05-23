New teaching method benefits CAC students

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College students enrolled in BIO201 and BIO202 are experiencing a new form of learning using MANIKEN® Student Models and clay.

Samuli Rauhalammi, Professor of Biological Sciences, introduced the ANATOMY IN CLAY® Learning Systems this past year to 14 students enrolled in BIO201 at the Aravaipa Campus.

The goal of this new teaching method is to minimize the time spent on lectures, allowing students’ time for self-discovery and hands-on learning. Students learn about all body systems including skeletal, muscular, nervous, tissue types and cell function. At the end of the class, they will complete a case study of a chosen clinical condition.

Professor Rauhalammi explains, “Each student receives a ½ skeleton model that will stay with them for the two years they are enrolled in the biology courses. The students put together their model, one system at a time and each model develops their own characteristics.” He adds, “Through this method, all learning styles (visual, kinesthetic, and auditory) are addressed. It is a paradigm flip for the classroom.”

“I’m a visual learner, so it was nice to have something to look at,” said Kyndra Barney, a BIO201 student.

Although this is currently only being done in biology courses taught at the Aravaipa Campus, this teaching method will be rolled out districtwide beginning in Fall 2018.

Multiple students have commented about the positive benefits of this learning model.

“I feel the hands on part of the class [with] clay models was very useful,” Maranda Petty said. “[They] gave a better understanding of where the body parts are placed. I really enjoyed it!”

Jacob Reidhead added, “I found the clay model to be very useful in learning about the body. I got to see it. If it was just a lecture it would be hard to see what they looked like.”

“This is the best class I’ve ever had at CAC,” Kadi Monfred declared.

Enrollment is now taking place at all CAC campuses for Fall 2018. Please visit www.centralaz.edu or one of the college’s five locations for assistance in becoming a CAC student.

About ANATOMY IN CLAY® (www.anatomyinclay.com)

For over 30 years, the ANATOMY IN CLAY® Learning System has provided the most effective, informative and relevant anatomy education through the power of hands-on learning. ANATOMY IN CLAY® Centers is a IRS-registered 501(c)(3) public charity that is devoted to innovating the teaching and learning of anatomy and comparative zoology education through hands-on workshops. Their goal is to empower self-discovery in each of us, proving that we are all amazing, while at the same time uniquely connected to each other and the world around us. They are passionate about advancing the study of anatomy and creating success for both students and teachers alike.

About Central Arizona College

For more than 48 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.