Miner swimmers ready for 2018 season

By | Posted August 29th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The 2018 Swimming Miners are, from left, (front) Bonnie Bridges (Sr), Darien Apuron (Sr), (middle) Alyssa Riekofski (So), Rianna Estrada (Fr), Estrella Chavez (So), Hunter Hill (Fr), BaiLee Hill (Jr); )back) Evan Apuron (So), Jayden Smith (So), Daniel Garcia (Sr), not pictured Michael Primero-Predgo (Sr). Apuron Photography

  The Miner Swim Team has had to make some adjustments this year.  The San Manuel Pool is under repairs so the team is practicing at the Mammoth Pool.  Despite the logistics challenges, the team has had many good practices including work in the weight room.  The team is in shape and ready for competition.   

  The Girls Swim Team comes off a 9 win season in 2017 (which equals the most in team history) and hopes to continue its winning ways in 2018.  Senior Darien Apuron brings back 3 years of experience at the State Championship Meet and looks to earn her way back again this year and improve on her top 10 finish in the 100 Butterfly from last year.  Senior Bonnie Bridges brings experience in the Freestyle events.  Junior BaiLee Hill returns with experience in the Backstroke and Distance Freestyle events.  Sophomore Star Chavez was part of the Miner Relay team that finished 12th at the State Championship Meet last year and hopes to make it back again this year.  Sophomore Alyssa Riekofski showed tremendous improvement in her first year of swimming and looks to pick up where she left off.  Freshman Rianna Estrada is an anticipated addition to the team who is very good in all competitive strokes.

  The Boys Swim Team comes off a 6 win season in 2017, which was an incredible result with only 4 swimmers.  All four boys return in 2018.  Senior Michael Primero-Predgo earned a spot at the State Championship Meet last year in both the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke.  Senior Daniel Garcia looks to improve on last year’s successes in his 50 Free and 100 Butterfly.  Sophomore Evan Apuron returns after finishing 5th in both the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Breaststroke at the State Championship Meet, he is swimming very fast right now, and hopes to be battling for a spot on the podium this year.  Sophomore Jayden Smith returns bigger, stronger and faster this year, he is capable and willing to take on any race that the coaches put him in. Freshman Hunter Hill is the new addition to the team and he has been showing tremendous potential in practice. 

  Head Coach Alex Gort has high expectations for the team.  “This is a small team with some very good swimmers.  The team is good enough to be competitive with much larger teams and schools.”

  The Miners first meet of the season is against Palo Verde on Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Terra Del Sol Pool at 4 p.m.

Staff (4850 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Lightning fast: even Mother Nature can’t slow Superior

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      Neither a four-hour bus ride, a lightning delay, nor Valley Union could slow state-title contender Superior last Friday night. […]

    Councilman Aguilar recognized for service to Town of Superior

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      During the 2018 League of Arizona Cities and Town’s conference, Superior Town Councilman Gilbert Aguilar was recognized for his […]

    Family First Pregnancy Care Center delivers school supplies for two local schools

    August 29th, 2018
    by

    Two schools, Mountain Vista in Oracle and First Ave. in San Manuel, were presented with backpacks and schools supplies from […]

    Letter to the Editor: More than a trophy, a memory was taken

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      If you have seen someone recently displaying this (see photo) as their prize, then, perhaps you either know a […]

  • Additional Stories

    San Manuel football hoping early tough schedule pays off later

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      At quick glance, the results after San Manuel’s first two football games don’t indicate many positives, but that depends […]

    Catherine Ellis receives Sharlot Hall Award

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      Oracle resident Catherine Ellis, a noted author and historian, was presented the Sharlot Hall Award on Aug. 4 at […]

    Hayden wins season opener

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      The Hayden football team won its season opener last Friday, defeating Phoenix Day School for the Deaf on the […]

    Ray Bearcat football ‘flat’ in loss

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      On a night when weather delays and postponed games were common across the state, Ray’s game versus visiting Mogollon […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger