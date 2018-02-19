Mammoth-San Manuel School District plans unification of campuses; public hearing set for March 3

The Mammoth-San Manuel School District Governing Board is considering creating a centralized campus for pre-K-12. Pending final approval, all students will be housed at the San Manuel Jr.-Sr. High School.

The Mammoth STEM and First Avenue Elementary Schools will be closed.

A letter has been sent out to parents which covers some of the reasons the Board is exploring the one school format. The change will improve the district’s overall budget and make utilization of staff better.

“It makes sense due to our funding and use of the buildings,” said Superintendent/Principal Julie Dale-Scott.

The total number of students in the district is 710. The San Manuel Jr.-Sr. High School buildings have a capacity of 1,015.

Dale-Scott said that she understands that change is always difficult.

“We have to support each other to make the school move forward,” she said.

With the proposed changes, the district hopes to offer the students a better education through more effective utilization of their staff and increased funds for students, not buildings.

The school district website has an open comment survey on it where the public can provide comment to the school board about their concerns. The website is www.msmusd.org.

The governing board unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing to discuss the unification proposal will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the District Auditorium, located at 711 McNab Pkwy., San Manuel, Arizona. The day and time was selected to make the meeting more available to everyone.

“We want the public input and to have questions with positive solutions (being presented at the meeting),” said the Superintendent. “The community needs to support each other. It’s not going away.”