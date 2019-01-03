Mammoth Police Department shares Christmas cheer

By | Posted January 3rd, 2019 |

Mammoth Police Chief Rudy Lujan, Officer Salazar and Lead Dispatcher Bella Lopez at the Pelfrey home.

  The Mammoth Police Department shared some Christmas spirit with two families this year. The department adopted two families who were in need.

  On Saturday, Dec. 22, representatives of the Mammoth Police Department delivered some food, gifts and Christmas cheer to the families.

  “We don’t just hand out tickets and arrest people,” said Police Chief Rudy Lujan.  “We care about the community.”

  Police officers and staff of the Mammoth Police Department donated money from their own pockets, went shopping and wrapped the gifts. Chief Lujan said that “even though our police officers do not live in Mammoth, they care about the community.”

Mammoth Police Chief Rudy Lujan, right, with a member of the Pelfrey family.

  One officer donated $200. Olivia, a dispatcher, said that while she was at Fry’s purchasing food, a lady from Germany overheard her talking about what the Mammoth Police Department was doing.  The lady donated $20 for the families.

  The Mammoth Police Department purchased $280 of food and were able to purchase many gifts including two bicycles for the kids in the families. They were assisted by the W. Steven Martin Toy Drive which helps police departments and fire departments at Christmas time.

  One family wished to remain anonymous.

  At the home of the Pelfrey family the officers were told: “You guys are awesome” as they thanked them. “You are angels.”

  Thank you, Mammoth Police Department for all you do for the community.

Volunteers at the Mammoth Police Department wrap gifts.

 

John Hernandez (717 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


