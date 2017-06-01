Local high school making more technical classes available to students

San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School is excited to offer additional courses for the 2017-2018 school year as a member of the Pima Joint Technical Education District (Pima JTED). These courses are going to give students opportunities to further their employability skills with the industry certifications they achieve upon completion. By taking advantage of the Pima JTED courses, students and their families save approximately $17,000 to $20,000 (which is the approximate cost of the programs at technical schools).

Principal, Julie Dale-Scott, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director, Terri Simon, have worked diligently with Pima JTED to add courses to our San Manuel High School. In addition to the current CTE classes: welding, automotive technology, cabinetmaking, carpentry, and digital photography, next year we will add:

Information Technology – where students will learn the essential elements of computer systems and network design. They will gain the skills necessary to install, maintain, and repair computer systems. Students will also have the opportunity to earn CompTIA A+ Certification, a globally recognized certificate that can open doors to employment. Taking this class will help jumpstart their career in network systems administration, security, maintenance, and repair.

This is a two-year program, and although the program will be offered online, students will report to the computer lab for class. This program is open to students in grades 10, 11, 12

First Year: IT Fundamentals and Pima Community College dual credit may be available. The second year of the program students study IT Network & Security and IT Programming.

Healthcare Foundations – students in 11th grade will explore a wide range of healthcare careers, the roles and responsibilities of a healthcare team, and the importance and function of community healthcare. They will develop the professional skills and terminology required by healthcare experts through practical lab experiences including taking and charting patient vital signs, learning body mechanics, sterilization and disease prevention. Additionally students will examine how ethics, morals, cultural and personal values are upheld in medical professions. Completing this prerequisite will allow students in the 12th grade to enter Medical Assisting, Caregiver, Certified Nursing Assistant or Emergency Medical Technician programs.

Healthcare Information Technology is a two-year program. In the first year, 11th grade students will develop the technical and professional skills necessary to work with medical records, disease registries, and telehealth in a variety of healthcare settings. They will also learn to work behind the scenes in a medical environment to code, categorize and manage patient information. Students can specialize in medical front office support or medical transcription. In the second year, 12th grade students will be required to get fingerprint clearance, drug testing and a background check. In order to obtain certification, students must pass a written skills exam.

These three courses will be held in a computer lab with the work being done online, and an instructor will come to our campus 2 to 3 times per month for labs lasting about three hours. Parents will be required to sign a commitment form stating that the student will stay after school for the three hour lab requirement as needed. The certificates achieved from completion of these courses will further the student’s ability to go directly to work after completing high school.

Scott and Simon also collaborated with Central Arizona College to bring Early Childhood Education back to the San Manuel High School campus. These courses will prepare students to work with small children, while earning college credit. These classes will be hybrid combining book work, online activities and students going to the elementary school to work with the preschool children. These classes can lead to a degree in Early Childhood Education.

SaddleBrooke Community Outreach continues to support our students, and through their generosity, next year we will also be able to transport some students to Tucson to take advantage of programs offered at the Pima JTED central campus during their 10, 11, and 12th grade year. These classes include: Certified Caregiver, Cosmetology, Emergency Medical Technician, Fire Science, Law-Public Safety and Security, Licensed Nursing Assistant, Medical Assistant and Physical Therapy Technician. To see a complete listing of courses please go to www.pimajted.org. Because these programs are expected to be very popular, transportation will be on a first come, first serve basis.

We want to eliminate as many obstacles as we can in regards to giving our students opportunities after high school and transportation to these programs is definitely an obstacle for rural students. We are just grateful that SaddleBrooke Community Outreach agrees and is able to offer students this valuable opportunity. Students and parents just need to call our counselor (Terri Simon 520-385-2336 ext. 2210) to get more information and get enrolled before the classes are filled. Don’t wait!