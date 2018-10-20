Knights of Columbus to host Mexican plate dinner fundraiser

Local Knights of Columbus will be joining thousands of other Knights across the country to aid People with Intellectual Disabilities (PID) by selling a Mexican plate dinner for $10 on Friday, Oct. 26, at St. Bartholomew Hall, Park and Main in San Manuel from 4-7 p.m.

“We hope everyone will come enjoy a dinner of two tacos, a flat enchilada, beans and rice before the last home football game of the season,” said Johnnie Seballos.

“We’ll also offer take out,” he added.

“Most Councils give away Tootsie Rolls and accept donations outside popular grocery stores and other businesses to support the Knights’ PID drive,” said Deputy Grand Knight, Frank Gonzales.

“This is our local way to contribute to this very important national fund raiser,” Gonzales said.

The Knights of Columbus is the largest single contributor to the Arizona Special Olympics according to Grand Knight, Al Trejo.

“The funds raised locally also support the ARC-NEP program in Kearny, which serves our Tri-Community, as well as Hayden, Winkelman, Kearny and Superior,” Trejo said.