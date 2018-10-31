Jeff Gregorich named All-Arizona Superintendent of the Year

By | Posted October 31st, 2018 |

Jeff Gregorich

  The Arizona School Administrators, whose 1,400 educational leaders have the honor of working with students, teachers, parents, and communities to provide safe, welcoming, collaborative and effective learning environments for 1.1 million Arizona students, have named Jeff Gregorich of Hayden-Winkleman Unified School District the All-Arizona Superintendent of the Year for Small Districts for 2018-19. 

  Gregorich was cited by the committee for leading a district to be the hub of the community by building close relationships with town councils, local police and fire and other community organizations.  He has led development of a three-year strategic plan and implemented technology into the elementary schools, all while dealing the financial crises of the last several years. 

  A leader among the Gila County Superintendents, he organizes and facilitates their monthly meetings. 

  To quote one community member, “He grows good ideas to great success.”

  Superintendent Gregorich will be honored by his colleagues at the ASBA/ASA Winter Conference at the Arizona Biltmore on Thursday, Dec. 13, in Phoenix.

  Congratulations, Jeff!

