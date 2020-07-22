Jax’s heart journey

Jax Ethan Formo

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.

Healthy pregnancy. Normal delivery. By all appearances everything should be perfect at this happiest of times.

Your baby’s born, but something is wrong.

One Copper Corridor family is taking that painful journey.

Jax Ethan Formo was born on April 17, 2020 to Hyrum and Camille Formo, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He has a very proud big sister, Madelynn Odelia Formo.

On Thursday, May 28, Jax was admitted to University Medical Center in Tucson and then was transferred to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He has been diagnosed with Williams Syndrome which is a rare genetic disorder that can cause a wide variety of health issues and developmental delays. In Jax’s case, it has caused severe heart problems; left coronary ostial stenosis and heart failure. Jax is awaiting a heart transplant.

Jax has undergone several surgical procedures but with Williams Syndrome, anesthesia tends to alleviate bad reactions thus Jax is always high risk. Currently, Jax is stable, placed with a ventilator, a feeding tube and is being sedated to help keep him from not moving too much and also keep him comfortable.

His family asks, first and most important, for your help in prayer.

“We pray a healthy, strong heart is gifted to our little boy. Pray it comes to Jax very soon and we can move towards his recovery,” his grandmother, Laura Lopez said.

Jax is listed at level 1A, the highest level due to his condition.

Currently, because of COVID-19, the family and friends of Jax cannot plan any type of tournament because of disallowing large gatherings. Instead, the family has organized a raffle. The family’s permanent residence is in Oracle and monies would assist in travel, lodging, meals, etc. during Jax’s stay at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, you could be the winner of a three-day cabin stay in Greer, AZ, or a 48-quart Calavera Cooler w/two tumblers. Many other prizes have been donated by local hair stylists and restaurants. All tickets will be $10 per chance and can be purchased by calling Laura E. Lopez at (928) 200-0426 or Hyrum Formo at (520) 425-1114.

Editor’s Note: There are a few families in the Copper Corridor (mine included) who can say with absolute conviction that the strongest hearts are those with scars. Our thoughts and hearts go out to this little boy and his family.