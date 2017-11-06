Holiday Art Market to open Nov. 15

By | Posted 14 hours ago |

Last year’s Oracle Holiday Art Market.

   The Holiday Art Market in Oracle will be opening up again just in time for the Christmas holiday. There you will find one of a kind gifts and artwork.

  The Holiday Art Market is located at the Oracle Art Station 1395 W. American Ave. The Market will open Nov. 15 and stay open until Dec. 23. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday it is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

  A Meet the Artists reception will be held on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thirteen artists are participating in this year’s Holiday Art Market. This year’s artists are: Sue Armbrust, Carolyn Blair, Alicia Bristow, Suzie Daigneault, Sharon Holnback, Jenny Kilb, Karen Medley, Theresa Poalucci, Laurel Roth, Laura Stiltner, Susan Swanson, Margi Wanio, and Judy Walsh.

