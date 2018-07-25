HLI-Copper Corridor opens registration for 2018 cohort

The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition (CCEDC) is pleased to announce that the registration is now open for the 2018 Valle del Sol HLI-Copper Corridor leadership academy. The 10 week course will begin on Monday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. The academy will be held at the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center. The online registration form can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/HLI-CopperCorridor2018

The course is open to any resident of the Copper Corridor who wishes to increase their leadership skills. The program features guest speakers and exercises that help to build upon existing skills. The program provides a great opportunity to network and connect with other leaders throughout the region. The program is designed and facilitated by Valle del Sol,

You can learn more about HLI-Copper Corridor by attending a networking mixer on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at Pinal Mountain Flowers in Miami. Come out and get to know other HLI graduates and learn more about the program. You may also contact CCEDC Executive Director Mila Besich Lira at azccedc@gmail.com or 520-490-8433.