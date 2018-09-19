Group forming to help Oracle homebound

By | Posted September 19th, 2018 |

Oracle Village Outreach Board of Directors.

  Oracle Village Outreach is a group of Oracle residents looking to form an organization of volunteers to help seniors and other homebound people in Oracle. The outreach group would like to be able to provide services for anyone that is homebound such as providing  transportation for medical appointments or grocery shopping, friendly social contact and helping hands for small jobs like light home maintenance, changing light bulbs, etc. Their early focus will be on transportation.

  Volunteers helping the homebound is a growing idea. Many rural communities around the country are organizing help groups to provide much needed support for the elderly and others. On Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, Oracle Village Outreach will be holding a public meeting at the Oracle Fire District station at 10:30 a.m. They will be discussing their services, volunteer enrollment and outreach in the community. Everyone is invited.

  Oracle Village Outreach is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. They are looking for volunteers and funding. A fundraising sale is planned for Oct. 6, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oracle Art Station, 1395 W. American Ave.

  The governing board for Oracle Village Outreach is Liz LaFarge, President, Virginia Gonzales, Vice President, Dawn Weiss, Treasurer and Susan Ruffini, Secretary.

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


