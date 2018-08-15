Governor Ducey declares state of emergency for Town of Mammoth

By | Posted August 15th, 2018 |

  Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, for the Town of Mammoth over the town’s water issues.

  The town had been dealing with water system issues for the past two weeks. Heavy monsoon rains on July 26, 2018 through July 29, 2018 caused significant damage to the town’s water system. It was reported that over three inches of rain accumulated in the area of Mammoth. This led to saturation of the ground causing instability in the soil which compromised the towns potable water system. The storm caused significant road damage and the loss of accessible water for the area. It was reported that Mammoth set up cooling stations and distributed water to its 1,200 residents.

  The Governor’s declaration of emergency will direct $200,000 in emergency funds to aid in emergency protective measures and permanent repairs to assist residents.

  “This declaration will ensure that the necessary resources are available to protect the lives, pets and property of Arizonans. We will continue to monitor the situation and are grateful to all of the first responders working tirelessly to help keep these Arizonans safe,” Governor Ducey said.    

