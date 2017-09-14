GLOW! hosts sell-out crowd for opening night

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

GLOW-ing fun in the high desert! Photo by John Hernandez

  GLOW! Is back!

  Judging by the crowd’s smiling faces and the enthusiastic group dancing to the sounds of the Mother Cody Band, Arizona’s premiere illuminated art show will be around for a while.

  The sold-out crowd (limited to 500) enjoyed the great art work displayed along the trails, music and entertainment provided by local talent including short performances by San Pedro Actors Troupe (SPATS), Oracle’s own theatrical group. Food was provided by Nonna Maria’s Restaurante, Las Michoacanas and the Pie Lady. A portion of the proceeds of the event will go to help support SPATS.

  The next GLOW! Will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 from 7-11 p.m. The theme is Steampunk Night. There will be art, entertainment, food, dancing and special surprises. The main stage band will be the popular Tucson group Mission Creeps. Don’t forget to wear your Steampunk attire and illuminate. Tickets will go fast. Get them in advance at Triangle L Ranch on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or visit www.trianglelranch.com. In Tucson tickets can be purchased at Yikes! Toy Store.

  View our photo album here.

GLOW-ing fun in the high desert! Photo by John Hernandez

GLOW-ing fun in the high desert! Photo by John Hernandez

Folks who attend GLOW! dress up in illuminated costumes. Photo by John Hernandez

Folks who attend GLOW! dress up in illuminated costumes. Photo by John Hernandez

GLOW-ing fun in the high desert! Photo by John Hernandez

Folks who attend GLOW! dress up in illuminated costumes. Photo by John Hernandez

