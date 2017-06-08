First Things First names Gracie Laguna of San Manuel 2017 Pinal Champion for Young Children

Posted June 8th, 2017

Gracie Laguna – 2017 Champion for Young Children

SAN MANUEL (May 23, 2017) – First Things First recognizes Gracie Laguna as a 2017 First Things First Pinal Champion for Young Children.

  The award is given to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health. Champions spend a significant amount of time volunteering with FTF and building public awareness about the importance of early childhood issues. Laguna was recently recognized at the FTF Pinal Regional Partnership Council’s May meeting.

  Laguna, who lives in San Manuel, has volunteered with First Things First to raise educate and inform parents and caregivers living in the Copper Corridor about the funded programs available to give parents the tools they need to help their children birth to age five be prepared for kindergarten success. 

  “I got involved because Information and resources in our area are so limited,” Laguna said. “I wanted to help spread the word about the available tools and resources from First Things First funded programs that support their children’s development and health. They not only help children be prepared for kindergarten but they also help the parents understand their children’s development at an early age so they can support them along the way.”

  Laguna is the proud mother of eight children, 16 grandchildren and a grand-dog. She has worked with children for the last 17 years in various roles and since 2011 has been with the Mammoth Head Start program as an early childhood home-based teacher.

2017 Champion for Young Children Gracie Laguna with AJ City Manager Bryant Powell.

  Laguna engaged in awareness-building efforts above and beyond her role with Head Start including:

• Hosting information tables at First Avenue Elementary School Spring Fling, Mammoth Library Spring Round-up, and Dr. Seuss Family Reading Night to promote early childhood awareness and the importance of daily reading.

• Attending training on early childhood messaging at the Head Start Mammoth site and inviting other Head Start staff to participate.

• Organizing, promoting and participating in the Week of the Child 2016 event in San Manuel.

• Co-leading the Copper Corridor Early Childhood Connection networking group, which focuses on early childhood awareness and leading the Read On Arizona initiative in the area.

• Leading the effort to promote the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and signing up over 150 children for this book-gifting program.

  Visit here for more information about Laguna and your local regional council partnership and click on your region.

About First Things First – First Things First is a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early education and health programs to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit firstthingsfirst.org.

