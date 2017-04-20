Copper Corridor residents invited to Fiesta de la Primavera in San Manuel

By | Posted April 20th, 2017 |

Genaro Moreno entertains during the Fiesta de la Primavera

  St. Bartholomew’s annual Fiesta de la Primavera is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the parish grounds, Park and Main in San Manuel, from noon until 10 p.m.

  The fiesta will start with Mass at noon with booths opening at 1 p.m.

  Food, games, a horseshoe tournament and live entertainment will take place all day, along with a free dance in the church hall from 8 until 10 p.m. with music by DJ Johnny Laguna.

  Laguna will also play tunes from 1 to 2 p.m. with raffle drawings for numerous baskets and money throughout the day.

   From 2 to 4 p.m. Ballet Folklorico del Sol, from Eloy, will perform in the hall.

The  mariachi group “Alma Mexicana” from Tucson, will play from 4 to 6 p.m. when local favorite, Genaro Moreno, will fill the hall with popular and classic songs from 6 to 8 p.m.

   At 8 p.m. DJ Johnny Laguna will spin tunes for a free dance from 8 until 10 p.m.

  Sign ups for the “blind draw” horseshoe tournament will start at 11 a.m. with play starting at 1 p.m.  

   Teams, selected by drawing names from a hat, will compete for trophies to the top three teams in a double elimination format.  Cost is $10 per player.

   Many game booths and food booths, with take out available, will open throughout the fiesta.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

