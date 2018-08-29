The Copper Corridor remembers Senator John McCain

For the past 30 years, John McCain has been serving the people of Arizona in Washington, DC. In more recent years, Sen. McCain emerged as a strong and fierce supporter of the Copper Corridor. He and then Sen. Jon Kyl sponsored the Southeast Land Exchange Bill that allows Resolution Copper to continue building its mine.

McCain visited Superior in 2010 and again in 2014, speaking at Porter’s Cafe and the Superior Chamber of Commerce and donning protective gear to go underground in the deeps of the mine.

“My friends, it is two thousand high paying jobs mining the richest ore that ever been discovered in North America,” McCain said, at his visit in 2010. “We should not prevent 2,000 high paying jobs and 4,000 jobs indirectly because of one congressman. These are honest, hard-working, god-fearing people that deserve a job!”

McCain was disheartened to see the loss of jobs and potential for them.

“It grieves me,” he said, “when I drive around here and see all the stores closed down and empty houses, because this was really the heartland of our earliest history as a state and we’re going to restore that.”

He was determined to see the Resolution Copper Project come to fruition.

He offered the following comments in 2014 after his underground visit to the mine.

“The Resolution Copper project has the potential to utterly transform these communities,” he wrote. “At full capacity, the mine could create as many as 4,000 jobs and produce roughly 25 percent of our nation’s domestic copper supply. Arizona as a whole will likely benefit from tens of billions of dollars in increased economic activity over the lifespan of the mine.

“Last week, I traveled 1,100 feet down into the mine to meet some of the remarkable men and women working on this state-of-the-art project.

“They are eager to see the project move forward and look forward to the day when their friends, neighbors and family members can enjoy the benefits of the mine’s operation. They are excited by the potential to grow the workforce supporting the mine and, buoyed by its development, additional opportunities to buy or build a home in Superior, or open a small business, restaurant, or day care in town.”

Many have referred to the tapestry of life that Senator McCain created through all of his relationships and his experiences. He was the ultimate designer of this tapestry, but just like a quilt, each piece, every meeting, speech, newspaper article, visit added to the completion of the quilt and all that this massive quilt provides, warmth and protection. While Senator McCain has left us, he has left us all stitched together to further his legacy.

Copper Area News asked leaders in the Copper Corridor to help us remember Sen. McCain and share their piece of his tapestry.

Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios remembers having lunch with Sen. McCain.

“He would say, ‘Thank you for your service to the State.’ I’d say, ‘Which is de minimus compared to your service to the world!’” Rios said, adding that it is a “huge loss to America.”

“Senator McCain has set the example of how to stand up for what you believe in, while working for the greater good of the people. My visits with him, will remain cherished memories and his guidance and advice will forever have an impact on my life,” said Superior Mayor Mila Besich-Lira.

“Senator McCain was a true American Hero. He devoted his life to the service of our Country. He was a champion for Superior and Rural Arizona, he served with integrity and honesty and you could count on him to listen to our concerns. His no-nonsense, committed leadership will be missed. Many in our community were fortunate to meet with him on his many trips to Superior.

“On behalf of the Town of Superior, we offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and staff of Senator McCain.”

Judge Arnold Estrada, current Justice of the Peace of the Mammoth-San Manuel Justice Court, shared the experience of being a Vietnam Vet, just like Senator McCain. He was proud to say that they served our country.

“He was a great Senator. He worked for both sides and I always felt good about supporting him,” said Judge Estrada.

Sue Anderson, president of the Superior Chamber of Commerce and Rebuild Superior, Inc., admired the Senator.

“Senator McCain was a tremendous supporter of Superior and our plight to move forward with the Land Exchange that was critical to the future of Superior,” she said. “He never gave up. When one idea didn’t work he came up with another, and another, until he managed to get the Bill approved. As busy as he was, the night the Land Exchange Bill was passed by Congress he made a personal phone call to me to thank me for my support. Needless to say, I brag on that with my family whenever I get a chance! I admire the Senator for always standing up for what he thought was right…even though it may not have been the most popular approach with the voters. He was a man that did what he said he was going to do. Period. Our hearts go out to the family at this very difficult time. You can all stand tall and be forever proud of the man that changed Arizona and the United States in many ways.”

The Superior Unified School District also offered condolences to the Senator’s family, issuing this statement: “The Superior Unified School District would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the McCain Family. Senator McCain was a true champion for Arizona and the United States. Senator McCain was never afraid to do what was right over what was popular. His dedication and service to his country will never be forgotten.”

Sen. McCain passed away on Aug. 25, 2018. He is the only Arizona Senator to die in office. He will be missed.

See Resolution Copper’s comments here.