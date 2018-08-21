Copper Basin Chamber director steps down

Veronica Bracamonte has tendered her resignation, but plans to continue volunteering.

  Last week the Board of the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce received the news that Veronica Bracamonte had given her resignation with a two-week notice. In an interview this week she said that she intends to remain active in the chamber as a volunteer, devoting herself to areas such as involving youth in community work, especially through the Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Rodeo Queens.

  Bracamonte has been the director for less than a year, serving in a whirlwind of activity. The Pioneer Days in Kearny were her “baptism under fire.” Rosalind Padilla, who was retiring from chamber work, stayed on to help Bracamonte, who quickly learned the ins and outs of such a large project. Nancy Hinojos was a fountain of help.

  In this cooperative way, Kearny’s Pioneer Days turned out very well, and the funding received through carnival sales more than covered all expenses. Rosalind Padilla recently commented, “I’ve never seen the chamber have so much money.”

  It’s not just money. The number of enrolled and sponsoring members has significantly increased during Bracamonte’s time. During Pioneer Days she recruited five businesses, and in the months following she recruited thirteen more for a total of eighteen. She also made big strides in the chamber’s use of social media, especially its web site and appearances on Facebook, and she renewed the chamber’s licensing with the State of Arizona.

  The Chamber also instituted the return of monthly “mixers” to make the chamber’s work better known in the communities served, to invite new businesses in the chamber’s membership, and to “keep in touch” with the needs of the communities and their businesses. The mixers take place on the third Thursday of each month, and are open to all.

  The board of the Copper Basin Chamber intends to have a planning session and institute a working budget for the year before seeking a new director. The work will be easier since Bracamonte began a new accounting system and developed new financial project files.

  Ginger Bentley, president of the chamber, expressed regret at Bracamonte’s stepping down and gave thanks for all that she accomplished.

  • Southeast Valley Ledger