Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members from Superior

By | Posted June 20th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Last week, the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business members from Superior. They are Links of Superior, High Rise Grills, Spalding Computer Service & Repairs, Rose’s Roses Flowers & The Gecko Colleckto’s and Dj Supetown.

High Rise Grills owners Mark and Colleen Nathans, Martina Burnam, Veronica Bracamonte and Superior Mayor Mila Besich-Lira.

Dj Supetown David Sinteral along with Veronica Bracamonte, Martina Burnam and Mayor Mila Besich-Lira.

Spalding Computer Service & Repairs are Robert and Esmeralda “Ezzy” Spalding, owners with Mayor Mila Besich-Lira and Veronica Bracamonte and Martina Burnam.

Links of Superior Dave and Diana Lopez owners, their children, Andrew and Cyla, along with Mayor Mila Besich-Lira, Martina Burnam and Veronica Bracamonte.

Rose’s Roses Flowers & The Gecko Colleckto’s Rosemary and Argel Quiroz, Martina Burnam, Veronica Bracamonte and Mayor Mila Besich-Lira.

Sue Anderson President of the Superior Chamber of Commerce and Veronica Bracamonte Director of the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon cutting of five Superior businesses joining the Copper Basin Chamber.

Veronica Bracamonte, Mayor Mila Besich-Lira and Martina Burnam.

Martina Burnam, Myra and Norm Warren and Veronica Bracamonte.

Staff (4698 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Leonor Hambly students visit Boston

    June 20th, 2018
    by

    Leonor Hambly Students were able to visit Boston earlier this month.  Some of the sites included Plymouth Plantation, Old North […]

    Get ready for the Superior Optimist Club – 4th Annual Magma Royale Fundraiser!

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      The Superior Optimist Club will be hosting its fourth annual Magma Royale fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at […]

    Copper Corridor Softball: Home of Champions

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      The Superior softball team recently won its second state title in four years, claiming the 2015 championship in addition […]

    Local Knights of Columbus make donation to CAC’s College for Kids

    June 20th, 2018
    by

    Tri-Community Knights of Columbus last week  presented the Central Arizona Collete Aravaipa Campus a check to benefit their College for Kids […]

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Police Report – June 20, 2018

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      According to state law, police may arrest suspected offenders by two methods. The suspect may be physically taken into […]

    JFK students learn protocol for American Flag presentation, leave legacy for future students

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      Six students who ended their school careers at John F. Kennedy Elementary School have left a lasting impression on […]

    Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the governor, legislature

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      The City of Globe, Town of Miami, and surrounding communities are home to more than 30,000 residents who rely […]

    Elks to celebrate 150th Anniversary in San Antonio July 1-4

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      Delegates throughout the United States and in Guam, Puerto Rico, Philippines and the Panama Canal will converge on San […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger