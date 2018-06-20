Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members from Superior

Last week, the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business members from Superior. They are Links of Superior, High Rise Grills, Spalding Computer Service & Repairs, Rose’s Roses Flowers & The Gecko Colleckto’s and Dj Supetown.

