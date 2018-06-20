Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members from Superior

by
Last week, the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business members from Superior. They are Links of Superior, High Rise Grills, Spalding Computer Service & Repairs, Rose’s Roses Flowers & The Gecko Colleckto’s and Dj Supetown.
High Rise Grills owners Mark and Colleen Nathans, Martina Burnam, Veronica Bracamonte and Superior Mayor Mila Besich-Lira.
Dj Supetown David Sinteral along with Veronica Bracamonte, Martina Burnam and Mayor Mila Besich-Lira.
Spalding Computer Service & Repairs are Robert and Esmeralda “Ezzy” Spalding, owners with Mayor Mila Besich-Lira and Veronica Bracamonte and Martina Burnam.
Links of Superior Dave and Diana Lopez owners, their children, Andrew and Cyla, along with Mayor Mila Besich-Lira, Martina Burnam and Veronica Bracamonte.
Rose’s Roses Flowers & The Gecko Colleckto’s Rosemary and Argel Quiroz, Martina Burnam, Veronica Bracamonte and Mayor Mila Besich-Lira.
Sue Anderson President of the Superior Chamber of Commerce and Veronica Bracamonte Director of the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon cutting of five Superior businesses joining the Copper Basin Chamber.
Veronica Bracamonte, Mayor Mila Besich-Lira and Martina Burnam.
Martina Burnam, Myra and Norm Warren and Veronica Bracamonte.
