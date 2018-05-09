Central Arizona College 2018 graduation ceremony to be held at Casa Grande Union High School

PINAL COUNTY, AZ. – Central Arizona College will hold the 2018 Graduation Ceremony at Casa Grande Union High School (2730 N. Trekell Rd., Casa Grande, AZ 85122.) on Friday, May 11.

A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s cafeteria and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at the football stadium.

The change in location is temporary and a result of the new student union and science building construction occurring at the Signal Peak Campus.

If you should have any questions, please call (520) 494-5265.