Celebration planned for softball opening day in San Manuel

By | Posted June 1st, 2017 |

Softball

San Manuel –  The opening celebration of  the 2017 Summer Season of Softball is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 1, at the San Manuel Softball Field.

  At 3:30 p.m. the fun will start with games and jumping castles. Following, at 5:30 p.m., teams will be announced. Finally, at 6:30 p.m. the celebration will end with the anticipated softball games.

  Games and jumping castles will require tickets to join in the fun. Each ticket will be 25¢ each. There will also be a bracelet available for the individual for $8 that will give you access to the games and a hot dog or hamburger meal. Or, for a family of four, you can get the same access and meal for $25.

  Let’s play ball!

