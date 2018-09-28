Celebrate National Ghost Hunting Day at the Oracle Historical Society

Saturday Sept. 29, 2018 is National Ghost Hunting Day. On that day, the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt will take place. The Acadia Ranch Museum in Oracle will be one of the sites for the ghost hunt. Tucson Ghost Society will be conducting a live stream of their paranormal investigation at the Acadia beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. The live stream will be on the National Ghost Hunting Day website www.nationalghosthuntingday.com. Visit the website for more information.

National Ghost Hunting Day was founded in 2016 by Haunted Journeys “to encourage historic preservation, paranormal unity, paranormal research, and public education about these historic sites and the skills and techniques used in paranormal investigations.” The ghost hunt is held on the last Saturday of September which is considered the start of the Halloween season.

Haunted Journeys was started by a group of paranormal enthusiasts. They provide information about haunted hotels, paranormal events, haunted places, historical ghost tours and supernatural resources for those interested in the paranormal.

Following the National Ghost Hunt, Tucson Ghost Company will be holding a ghost hunt open to the public beginning at 9:30 p.m. until midnight. Tickets are available for $40 per person and you can book online at www.tucsonghosttour.com. Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Oracle Historical Society.

Tucson Ghost Company is owned by Becky and Will Gydesen. They founded the Tucson Ghost Society, a paranormal research group and operate Tucson Ghost Tour, a walking tour of downtown Tucson; Tucson Ghost experience, a ghost hunting experience at La Cocina; and Tucson Haunts, a driving tour. Becky and Will have a weekly radio show “Mysteries Explained” every Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time at www.spreaker.com/user/voice_carry_radio.

If you believe your house or business is haunted, Tucson Ghost Society will do an investigation for free. They use only scientific methods and equipment. They will provide you with the results following the investigation. You can contact them at 520-373-5387 or email: tucsonghostsociety@outlook.com.