Celebrate National Ghost Hunting Day at the Oracle Historical Society

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Tucson Ghost Tour

  Saturday Sept. 29, 2018 is National Ghost Hunting Day. On that day, the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt will take place. The Acadia Ranch Museum in Oracle will be one of the sites for the ghost hunt. Tucson Ghost Society will be conducting a live stream of their paranormal investigation at the Acadia beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. The live stream will be on the National Ghost Hunting Day website www.nationalghosthuntingday.com. Visit the website for more information.

  National Ghost Hunting Day was founded in 2016 by Haunted Journeys “to encourage historic preservation, paranormal unity, paranormal research, and public education about these historic sites and the skills and techniques used in paranormal investigations.” The ghost hunt is held on the last Saturday of September which is considered the start of the Halloween season.

  Haunted Journeys was started by a group of paranormal enthusiasts. They provide information about haunted hotels, paranormal events, haunted places, historical ghost tours and supernatural  resources for those interested in the paranormal.

  Following the National Ghost Hunt, Tucson Ghost Company will be holding a ghost hunt open to the public beginning at 9:30 p.m. until midnight.  Tickets are available for $40 per person and you can book online at www.tucsonghosttour.com. Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Oracle Historical Society.

  Tucson Ghost Company is owned by Becky and Will Gydesen. They founded the Tucson Ghost Society, a paranormal research group and operate Tucson Ghost Tour, a walking tour of downtown Tucson; Tucson Ghost experience, a ghost hunting experience at La Cocina; and Tucson Haunts, a driving tour. Becky and Will have a weekly radio show “Mysteries Explained”  every Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time at www.spreaker.com/user/voice_carry_radio.

  If you believe your house or business is haunted, Tucson Ghost Society will do an investigation for free. They use only scientific methods and equipment. They will provide you with the results following the investigation. You can contact them at 520-373-5387 or email: tucsonghostsociety@outlook.com.        

John Hernandez (706 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Fire Department’s 2nd Annual Fire Prevention Week Open House, BBQ, and Fun Oct. 12

    18 hours ago
    by

    Superior –  Visit the Superior Fire Department, located at 236 Golf Course Rd. in Superior, on Friday, Oct. 12 from […]

    Miner Swimmers shine at relay meet

    18 hours ago
    by

      Miner Swimmers competed in the Red Wolf Relay Meet at the Sahuarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 22.  Most […]

    Free spay and neuter clinic in Oracle, AZ a success

    18 hours ago
    by

      Over 40 cats and dogs were spayed or neutered on Saturday at the free clinic held at the Oracle […]

    Jr. Miners remain unbeaten with win against Ray

    18 hours ago
    by

      The San Manuel Junior High football team improved to 3 – 0 following its 60 – 16 victory against […]

  • Additional Stories

    Mtn. Vista Lady Cougars undefeated

    18 hours ago
    by

      The Mountain Vista Lady Cougars 8th grade volleyball team is remains undefeated this season.   On Sept. 19, they […]

    GLOW! Bigger, better, brighter than ever

    18 hours ago
    by

      The opening night of GLOW was a wondrous evening of illuminated art, music, food, entertainment and fun.   This […]

    San Manuel defeats Santa Rita for first win of the season

    18 hours ago
    by

      The San Manuel football team notched its first win of the season last Friday night, defeating visiting and winless […]

    Pearl Hart subject of talk at Acadia Ranch Museum-Oracle Historical Society

    18 hours ago
    by

      On Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, Arizona historian and author, Rick Powers will be giving a talk on the infamous […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger