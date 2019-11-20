Calling all Singers! Rehearsals to begin for 2019 Messiah Sing Along

Back for its third year, the Voices in the Oaks Chorale will present the 2019 Messiah Sing Along on two dates at two locations:
• Dec. 20, 7 p.m., SaddleBrooke Ranch, Sol Ballroom
• Dec. 21, 3 p.m., Oracle Center for the Arts
This year’s production is directed by Donté A. Ford with accompaniment by Hsin-Chih Chang, piano.
If you are a singer, and want to participate in the chorus-led sing along, rehearsals begin Thursday evening, Nov. 21, at the Oracle Center for the Arts. Rehearsal dates are:
• Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m.
• Nov. 28, no rehearsal due to Thanksgiving holiday
• Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 6-8 p.m.
Need to brush up on the Messiah? Here’s an online rehearsal tool:
Messiah Part 1 Soloist Opportunities
Auditions for the tenor, alto, bass and soprano solos will be held at the end of rehearsal on Nov. 21. If you are interested in auditioning, please contact Coralee Thompson for additional information at thompson@oraclepianosociety.org.
Solos from Messiah Part 1 (Watkins Shaw Edition) include:
Tenor
No. 2, Comfort ye my people
No. 3, Ev’ry valley shall be exalted
Soprano
No. 18 Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion
No. 20 He shall feed his flock (Version II)
No. 14, 15 & 16 – All Recits.
Alto
No. 6, But who may abide the day of His coming (Version I)
No. 8, Behold, a virgin shall conceive
No. 9, O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion
No. 19, Then shall the eyes of the blind be opened.
No. 20 He shall feed his flock (Version II for Alto & Soprano)
Bass
No. 5, Thus saith the Lord
No. 6, But who may abide the day of His coming (Schirmer)
No. 10, For behold, darkness shall cover the earth
No. 11, The people that walked in darkness