Calling all Singers! Rehearsals to begin for 2019 Messiah Sing Along

Messiah Sing Along

Back for its third year, the Voices in the Oaks Chorale will present the 2019 Messiah Sing Along on two dates at two locations:

• Dec. 20, 7 p.m., SaddleBrooke Ranch, Sol Ballroom

• Dec. 21, 3 p.m., Oracle Center for the Arts

This year’s production is directed by Donté A. Ford with accompaniment by Hsin-Chih Chang, piano.

If you are a singer, and want to participate in the chorus-led sing along, rehearsals begin Thursday evening, Nov. 21, at the Oracle Center for the Arts. Rehearsal dates are:

• Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m.

• Nov. 28, no rehearsal due to Thanksgiving holiday

• Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 6-8 p.m.

Need to brush up on the Messiah? Here’s an online rehearsal tool:

http://bit.ly/PracticeMessiah

Messiah Part 1 Soloist Opportunities

Auditions for the tenor, alto, bass and soprano solos will be held at the end of rehearsal on Nov. 21. If you are interested in auditioning, please contact Coralee Thompson for additional information at thompson@oraclepianosociety.org.

Solos from Messiah Part 1 (Watkins Shaw Edition) include:

Tenor

No. 2, Comfort ye my people

No. 3, Ev’ry valley shall be exalted

Soprano

No. 18 Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion

No. 20 He shall feed his flock (Version II)

No. 14, 15 & 16 – All Recits.

Alto

No. 6, But who may abide the day of His coming (Version I)

No. 8, Behold, a virgin shall conceive

No. 9, O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion

No. 19, Then shall the eyes of the blind be opened.

No. 20 He shall feed his flock (Version II for Alto & Soprano)

Bass

No. 5, Thus saith the Lord

No. 6, But who may abide the day of His coming (Schirmer)

No. 10, For behold, darkness shall cover the earth

No. 11, The people that walked in darkness