CAC fall registration event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at campuses in Pinal County

Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Students have until Saturday, Aug. 19, to register for the fall 2017 semester at Central Arizona College.

  Special registration hours will be held throughout the district at the college’s Aravaipa, Maricopa, Signal Peak, San Tan and Superstition Mountain campuses on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

  Central Arizona College implemented On Time Registration to assist students in preparing to be more successful in the classroom. Students will only be permitted to enroll in a class that has not already met. Starting with classes that begin after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, students will not be allowed to register for courses that have already started.

  For students registering using CAC’s online student services, open classes will be available for enrollment until midnight prior to the first day of the semester. After that, students must register in-person and must do so prior to the first meeting of the class.

  Services that will be available on Saturday, Aug. 19 at all campus locations include:

· Advising

· Cashier

· Financial Aid

· Registration

  New student orientation sessions will be offered from 10 a.m. until noon at the Aravaipa, Maricopa, San Tan, Signal Peak and Superstition Mountain campuses.

  CAC’s regular business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Online services are available 24/7 for registration, financial aid, tutoring and the library.

  For more information about services available at each of the CAC locations, please visit www.centralaz.edu or call 800-237-9814.

About CAC

For more than 45 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County.  With eight campuses and centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.

