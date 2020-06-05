Businesses begin to reopen as COVID-19 rules, restrictions loosen

Maria Rodriguez of De Marco’s Restaurant in Oracle serves food out of their new takeout window in their front door.

  Covid-19 restrictions are loosening up around the country and allowing businesses to change their operating rules and non-essential businesses to re-open. Oracle businesses and their patrons are glad to hear the news. Oracle businesses that have re-opened or are relaxing their restrictions include the following:

  Oracle Inn Steak House: The Oracle Inn is open for take out and has now opened its patio for your dining and drinking pleasure. Patrons should practice social distancing while on the patio. Hours until June 1 are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. On June 1, they will begin to open inside dining in the lounge. The dining room will be closed for the summer.

  Ore House Hilltop Tavern: The Ore House has opened its outside area for dining and drinks. They also offer takeout. They still have grocery items for sale. Hours are noon – 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

  Casa Rivera: Casa Rivera is now open to inside dining with tables being limited to four people. They offer take out and have outside tables for dining.

Enjoying the patio at the Oracle Patio Cafe.

  Oracle Patio Café: The Patio Café offers outside dining on their patio area. New gazebos provide some shade. They have take out service and have a well-stocked grocery and deli section.

  Demarco’s:  Demarco’s is open for takeout only. Social distancing should be practiced.

  Nonna Maria’s: Pick up or carry out orders only. Patio seating is available for carry out orders.

Working out at Waldo’s Gym is a solitary endeavor due to social distancing.

  Waldo’s Gym: Waldo’s Gym has re-opened with some restrictions. The gym is limited to 8 people working out at the same time. 

At the Arizona Zipline Adventures.

  Arizona Zipline Adventures (AZA): The Zipline opened on Thursday, May 28. Social distancing is being practiced and CDC guidelines followed by staff. Peppersauce Kitchen is open with a limited menu of Build Your Own Burgers (beef, veggie or grilled portobello mushroom). Patrons are encouraged to eat on the outdoor patio area. New hours for the AZA General Store and office are Thursday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Peppersauce Kitchen is open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

At the Oracle Farmers Market at Sue & Jerry’s Trading Post.

  The Oracle Farmers Market at Sue & Jerry’s Trading Post opened on Wednesday, May 27. They will be open every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m., June to October. They ask that everyone respect CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. No more than four people at a time inside the store. 

  Next week, the San Manuel Miner will check in with Mammoth businesses.

