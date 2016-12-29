FLORENCE – The Board of Supervisors will be looking at a long-term debt proposal to finance a project in Pinal County.

The long-term debt will be used to acquire land (or interests in land) for economic development purposes which would be utilized for future industrial, manufacturing, distribution or similar activities and projects so that, in accordance with Section 11-254.04, Arizona Revised Statutes, the County can provide assistance or undertakings, improvements, leasing or future conveyance of the same to spur industrial growth by attracting business and corporate development, expansion or relocation to enhance the economic welfare and job growth for the County’s inhabitants.

The total estimated financing cost will be $73,428,125, consisting of not to exceed $31,800,000 principal amount and total estimated interest of $41,628,125.

The public hearing is scheduled to take place during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. The Supervisors will hear this item as part of a public hearing during the regularly scheduled meeting. The public is invited to comment on this issue at the public hearing or by emailing: newprojectscomments@pinalcountyaz.gov. You can also mail your comments to: Pinal County Board of Supervisors c/o Sheri Cluff, Clerk of the Board, P.O. Box 827, Florence, Arizona 85132.