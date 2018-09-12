Blessed Sacrament Church in Mammoth, AZ to host annual Fiesta Sept. 22

By | Posted September 12th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Young folklorico dancers await their turn to perform at last year’s Fiesta in Mammoth.

The annual Blessed Sacrament Church Fiesta, for the residents of Mammoth and the Tri-Community, is an event that fosters togetherness while reminding the individual of the importance of human dignity. 

  It is a commemoration of the ringing of church bell by Roman Catholic Priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla on Sept. 16, 1810, which began the call to arms that began the Mexican War of Independence.

  Mixed with the seriousness and memorial qualities is an air of fun, with food, games and more.

  This year, the Blessed Sacrament Parish Fiesta will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 122 W. Church Dr., Highway 77 in Mammoth. It will start with a 2 p.m. Blessing of the Booths, followed by Joe Arbizo and Conjunto from 3:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Del Sol will perform from 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. The Mariachis Corazon de Tucson will perform from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. and, finally, from 8 p.m. through midnight, Quieres Mas will round out the performances. 

  All are invited to attend.

Watching the festivities from the stands at the 2017 Blessed Sacrament Fiesta.

Staff (4870 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Globe man sentenced to life without parole for first degree murder and child abuse

    September 14th, 2018
    by

    GLOBE, ARIZONA-Gila County Attorney Bradley D. Beauchamp announced that on September 11, 2018, Defendant Jess William Anaya was sentenced by […]

    Miner swimmers continue to show improvement

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      The Miner swimmers traveled to the Fort Lowell Pool in Tucson to compete with The Gregory School and Morenci […]

    Mountain Vista School in Oracle, AZ opens volleyball, football season

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      The Mountain Vista football and volleyball teams opened their season last week.   The Cougar football team lost their […]

    Mammoth Police Report – September 12, 2018

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

  • Additional Stories

    The Carnivaleros to perform on first night of GLOW!

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      The popular and talented Tucson band, “The Carnivaleros” will be performing on the first night of GLOW on Sept. […]

    From Family First Pregnancy Care Center: Frost on the Cactus

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      It’s that time of the year when there is frost on the pumpkin, maybe frost on the cactus here […]

    Ray wins second-straight road game

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      The Ray football team improved to 3 – 1 following last Friday’s 64 – 12 victory at NFL Yet […]

    Along the Gila: Enroll NOW for Lead Abatement Program in Hayden-Winkelman Area

    September 12th, 2018
    by

    Enrollment in the lead abatement program for Hayden and Winkelman began several weeks ago. Homes and public structures in these […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger