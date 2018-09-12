Blessed Sacrament Church in Mammoth, AZ to host annual Fiesta Sept. 22

The annual Blessed Sacrament Church Fiesta, for the residents of Mammoth and the Tri-Community, is an event that fosters togetherness while reminding the individual of the importance of human dignity.

It is a commemoration of the ringing of church bell by Roman Catholic Priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla on Sept. 16, 1810, which began the call to arms that began the Mexican War of Independence.

Mixed with the seriousness and memorial qualities is an air of fun, with food, games and more.

This year, the Blessed Sacrament Parish Fiesta will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 122 W. Church Dr., Highway 77 in Mammoth. It will start with a 2 p.m. Blessing of the Booths, followed by Joe Arbizo and Conjunto from 3:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Del Sol will perform from 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. The Mariachis Corazon de Tucson will perform from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. and, finally, from 8 p.m. through midnight, Quieres Mas will round out the performances.

All are invited to attend.