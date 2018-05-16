AMR providing free CPR training to help save lives, make community safer

AMR

Oracle – During the week of May 20, local EMS provider American Medical Response (AMR) will provide coaching to the local residents and teach them to save lives through compression-only CPR. The event is part of AMR’s nationwide observance of National Emergency Medical Services Week with events being held nationwide.

  Compression-only CPR allows bystanders to keep life-saving blood flowing through a victim’s body just by pressing on the chest in a hard, fast rhythm. Bystanders who provide compression-only CPR can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chances of survival. Local schools and businesses are expected to participate in the event.

  For the second year, AMR is partnering with both ACEP and IAFC for events throughout the week. For more information about AMR’s CPR Challenge, please visit www.amr.net/CPR.

  On Tuesday, May 22, between the hours of 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., AMR is providing free CPR training as part of a nationwide event, at the Oracle Fire Station, 1475 W. American Ave in Oracle. No need to sign up or stay the whole time. The event is presented as a “drop-in” class.

  American Medical Response, Inc., America’s leading provider of medical transportation, provides services in 40 states and the District of Columbia. More than 28,000 AMR paramedics, EMTs, RNs and other professional work together to transport more than 4.8 million patients nationwide each year in critical, emergency and non-emergency situations. AMR also provides free fire services through Rural Metro Fire Department (www.ruralmetrofire.com) and managed transportation services through Access2Care (www.access2care.net). AMR is a subsidiary of Global Medical Response (www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com).

   For more information about AMR, visit www.amr.net and follow American Medical Response on Facebook, @AMR_Social on Twitter and Instagram.

