ADOT-sponsored Construction Academy provides gateway to careers; members of disadvantaged groups receive free training

By | Posted 17 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

PHOENIX – Thirty-one individuals seeking a hand up obtained entry-level positions as flaggers on construction projects, paying $13 to $19 per hour, thanks to free training provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

  Those who took part in the flagger-certification program held this summer are the latest cohort in the Construction Academy Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program offered by ADOT’s On-The-Job-Training Supportive Services Program, part of the agency’s Business Engagement and Compliance Office.

Arizona Department of Transportation

  Many of the recent trainees starting off as flaggers will move on to construction apprenticeships and later reach journeyman status as ADOT provides continuing support and guidance.

  Flagger certification is just one of the training opportunities available to women, minorities and members of economically disadvantaged groups, including those who are out of work, through ADOT programs funded by the Federal Highway Administration. Individuals also can receive training that will help them become concrete finishers, block masons, highway surveyors, heavy equipment operators and commercial drivers.

  ADOT’s goal in sponsoring this training: removing barriers to beginning construction careers.

  ADOT-sponsored Construction Academies also are offered through Gila Community College, Gateway Community College and, starting this fall, Pima Community College and Pima County Joint Technology Education District (Pima County JTED).

  ADOT covers training costs and fees for participants and provides support including transportation and child care assistance, job-readiness training and safety gear such as hard hats and protective eyewear.

  This past spring, for example, all 18 Construction Academy participants at Gila Community College landed jobs. They completed a 16-week program that included highway flagger certification, training in carpentry and job-seeking strategies, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration instruction on job-related safety and health hazards.

  Participants in Pima Community College’s first Construction Academy will receive 10 weeks of similar training, while 30 students in the Pima County JTED Construction Academy’s construction and heavy equipment program will receive training that includes flagger certification.

  Meanwhile, a Commercial Driver License Construction Academy that ADOT offers in Phoenix and Tucson helps participants obtain Class A commercial driver licenses to land trucking jobs in the construction industry. The ADOT Business and Compliance Office Construction Project Management Academy, launching this fall, will provide training for participants in the On-The-Job-Training Supportive Services Program as well as to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.

  For more information or to apply for a Construction Academy, please visit azdot.gov/BECO, call 602.712.7761 or pick up materials at the ADOT Business Engagement and Compliance Office, 1801 W. Jefferson St., Suite 101, in Phoenix.

Staff (4121 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Firehouse Subs Foundation awards grant to Superior Fire

    15 hours ago
    by

      Superior Fire Department is proud to announce that it will soon have new fire hoses and nozzles thanks to […]

    Local archer finishes as back-to-back state champion

    15 hours ago
    by

      Raymond Anthony Denogean Jr., son of Raymond Denogean of Superior and Julie Judd of Kearny, just finished a successful […]

    Sheriff commends pastor, church for role during Roach Fire

    16 hours ago
    by

      It is amazing how a community can come together in a time of crisis. This couldn’t have been demonstrated […]

    Norm’s hosts successful food, school supplies drive

    16 hours ago
    by

      Folks in the Copper Basin continue to prove how generous and giving they are.   Norm’s Hometown Grocery hosted […]

  • Additional Stories

    Cobre Valley Institute of Technology welcomes Ray, Hayden students to the next step in their journey to careers

    16 hours ago
    by

      Who would have ever believed that two rivals like Hayden and Ray would ever come together in a partnership? […]

    From First Things First: Young kids need to stay cool and active despite heat

    16 hours ago
    by

    CASA GRANDE (July 27, 2017) – Record temperatures and heat advisories are as much a part of Arizona summers as […]

    Magma Royale – Fun for a Great Cause

    17 hours ago
    by

      Where can you have some Vegas-style fun guilt free?  You might be thinking, this is a trick question.  It […]

    Forest Service to host public meetings for Arizona National Scenic Trail

    17 hours ago
    by

      The Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture will host six public meetings in August throughout Arizona to discuss development […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger