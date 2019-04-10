Active Parenting: First Five Years Classes

By | Posted April 10th, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  Arizona Youth Partnership and First Things First are sponsoring free Active Parenting: First Five Years classes for parents and other caregivers of children, aged birth through five years.

  In four sessions, held at Hayden High School, 824 Thorne Ave. in Winkelman, attendees will learn the ages and stages of development of children from birth to age five, and, how to handle them. Effective discipline that young children can understand, ways to prepare preschoolers for scholastic success, using mindfulness to keep your cool, and more tools will be taught from Dr. Michael Popkin’s Active Parenting workshops.

  Sessions will be on Fridays, starting at noon, beginning April 26 and running through May 17. Everyone who completes all four sessions will receive a  free lockable drug cabinet.

  To sign up, please contact Bridget Penate by phone at 520-391-0485 or by email at bridgetp@azyp.org.

Staff (5113 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Inaugural art fest a huge success for Superior

    April 10th, 2019
    by

    April 6 was a busy day in Downtown Superior with the inaugural Superior Arts Festival.  A self guided mural walk, […]

    Dr. Michael Miles’ Health Issues — Heading into Summer: It’s Good to Know About Skin Cancer

    April 10th, 2019
    by

    The skin is the largest “organ” of the body.  It functions as the “first line of defense,” protecting the body […]

    Flower Power art exhibition open at Triangle L Ranch in Oracle, AZ

    April 10th, 2019
    by

      Ten artists are celebrating flowers and nature in a tribute to the days of ‘Flower Power.’ The art exhibit […]

    Prevention is key when it comes to wildfire risk reduction

    April 10th, 2019
    by

      The adage is true. One spark can start a wildfire – just like the Sawmill Fire in Southern Arizona. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Annual Oracle Spring Run Car Show moves to Living Word Chapel April 13

    April 10th, 2019
    by

      The Oracle Historical Society’s (OHS) annual fundraiser, the 33rd Oracle Spring Run Car Show, will be held on Saturday, […]

    Fast spreading brush fire reminds residents to prepare for wildfire season

    April 3rd, 2019
    by

      Superior Fire Department assisted Queen Valley Fire District with a fast spreading brush fire off of Hewitt Station Road […]

    Oracle Artist Studio Tour set for this weekend

    April 3rd, 2019
    by

      This weekend, Spring begins in earnest in the Tri-Community with the first of two weekend celebrations.   The Oracle […]

    Archaeologists, tribal monitors talk about Resolution Copper Cultural Resource Studies in Superior on April 10

    April 3rd, 2019
    by

      The Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will hear a presentation about Native American cultural resource studies and monitoring being […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger