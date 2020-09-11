SUSD board extends online learning until Oct. 12

By | Posted September 10th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  On Sept. 2 at its regular meeting, the Superior Unified School District Governing Board voted to extend remote-learning until Oct. 12. This means the teachers will continue to run their classes using Microsoft Teams as well as School PLP.

  The District will also continue to provide an on-site learning option while using the remote-learning platform. The Board also adopted the benchmarks as a guide to determine in-person learning.

  Pinal County Health Services reports COVID-19 benchmarks for Districts each week. Using the colors red, yellow, and green the benchmarks look at the number of cases per 100,000, the percentage of positive cases, and the percentage of COVID-like illnesses.

  “All of our staff want our kids back at school but we want to be at an area that allows us to do so,” said Superintendent Steve Estatico. “Being ‘green’ in all three categories will allow us to begin in-person learning at some level.”

  The Board also voted to allow the Superior High School Athletics Teams to participate in the fall sports season. The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) had voted to proceed with fall sports activities using the same COVID benchmarks as well as specific guidelines to be implemented for each sport.

  “We want to give our student-athletes a chance to compete but only if the benchmarks allow us to do so,” Estatico said. “We are satisfied with the guidelines that the AIA established. Again, we will need to be in the ‘green’ in order to actually compete with other schools.”

  Estatico said that in order for the District to get to “green” and stay “green” it will need help from the Superior Community.

  “Please keep wearing your mask in public, practice social-distancing and wash your hands,” he requested.             

Staff (5517 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Winkelman Natural Resource Conservation District: Preserving the Copper Corridor’s Agricultural Heritage

    September 11th, 2020
    by

      Winkelman Natural Resource Conservation District (WNRCD) has helped maintain agriculture as an economic powerhouse in our region for nearly […]

    Nothing will stop Phoenix couple from celebrating their 70th anniversary

    September 10th, 2020
    by

      Back about five minutes ago in the early spring of the year 1949, when bright, young, energetic, 20-year-old Jim […]

    Rebuild Superior plans community garden

    September 10th, 2020
    by

    Superior, AZ – Gardening is scientifically proven to be good for us. To speak of it in that frame of […]

    Arboretum staff saves baby coyote

    September 10th, 2020
    by

      Recent fires and lack of rain have affected the lives of the birds and animals that live in the […]

  • Additional Stories

    Jax has a new heart!

    September 8th, 2020
    by

      On July 23, after 47 days of waiting, Jax Ethan Formo underwent heart transplant surgery.     Even though Jax […]

    Spotlight: Town of Superior Intern Billy Coronado

    August 29th, 2020
    by

    This Summer the Town of Superior offered internship positions to college students and graduates.  Superior native, William “Billy” Coronado a […]

    Mammoth-San Manuel School Board Addresses Zoom Meetings, Trophies

    August 29th, 2020
    by

    The MSMUSD Governing Board operates under very specific guidelines as set forth by the State. We meet monthly for regularly […]

    Citizens rally to support post office

    August 29th, 2020
    by

      On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, people from Oracle and surrounding areas including SaddleBrooke Ranch held a rally in front […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger