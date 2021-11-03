Support Local: Mooseknuckle Prints

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 119 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

It is hard enough starting a business or expanding one during normal times. But to start one during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

Mooseknuckle Prints is the newest business to open in Kearny and for this business, it’s all about the T-Shirt.

Owners Melissa and Danny Day explained that they offer screen printing services for t-shirts, specializing in bulk printing.

“We have been fortunate enough to receive bulk orders for local and non-local companies who have used this service as a way to advertise for their company,” Melissa said.

The couple purchased the equipment for the business in July and officially opened in August 2021.

“We will be expanding our services in the very near future as we learn the new technology needed,” she said. “Our goal is to be able to be a go-to shop for all your custom needs from invitations, banners, hats, bags, pictures, business cards, etc.”

“We would like to thank all of our family, friends, and community members who have already shown so much support! Thank you for purchasing our first design, which was an American Flag Bearcat Shirt. We still have more if anyone is interested. By purchasing those shirts, you have helped us get going!” Melissa said.

“It has been hard, but we plan to stick it out and bring in more services to our town and surrounding communities! Most of our business has been out of town or state, so this will be helpful for bringing in more funds for our little community! We are also working on a website for ease of ordering and customizing your products. Keep a look out for that information by following us on Facebook!”

Mooseknuckle Prints is located at 1109 Tilbury Dr., Kearny, AZ 85137. Scheduled hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunchtime will vary so if someone is not at the building, please call the shop. Reach them by phone 520-366-4461 or email mooseday1986@gmail.com.