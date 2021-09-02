SUPPORT LOCAL: EZ Wash Laundromat and Rio Vista RV Park

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 101 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

The EZ Wash Laundromat and Rio Vista RV Park in Kearny has been cleaning clothes and hosting out of town visitors since 1998.

Owned by Don Monte Kearny Investments Inc. and managed by Roger Monte with assistance from Tim Jones, the EZ Wash Laundromat is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. They offer residents of the park and those in the town without laundry facilities a place to wash and dry their clothes and other fabric items.

The Rio Vista RV Park rents RV spaces for $155 per month plus electricity use. It also offers a car vacuum, storage units and storage spots for parking RVs, boats and other vehicles for a very reasonable $30 per month.

“We have a quiet park with reasonable rates,” Roger told the Copper Basin News. “We have spaces available, just give us a call.”

The laundromat and park are located at 1202 Tilbury Dr., Kearny. You can reach them by phone at 928-701-1666 or 480-529-7480.

