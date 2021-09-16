Support Local: Arthur Pomeroy Library, Kearny

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 107 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic took its toll, businesses, families and even local non-profits had to adjust their strategies to keep their missions moving forward while working through the pandemic. Government organizations, too, felt the pinch from the lockdown.

The Kearny Public Library is officially the Arthur E. Pomeroy Library, named after the man who first started it in what became the Masonic Lodge on Fairhaven. It was established in 1963-64.

The Library, with Library Director Janet Danilow and Assistant Librarian Vickie Lechuga, is a very busy place these days as they offer all the latest in books and movies, as well as EBooks for your Kindle.

“We have a large selection of audiobooks for those with eye problems, travelers and the truck drivers out at the mine. We also offer a variety of services such as computers for public use, we also make copies, send faxes, and scan and email,” Janet said.

They offer activities for the kids and the adults, such as Story Hour for the little guys on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. The Kearny Library Activity Center (K.L.A.C.) with Coordinator John Putman is open on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. There is Coffee and Conversation (C&C) on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for adults only, where their attendees play games and visit for hours over coffee and a sweet (use the SW door in the back) from 8:30 a.m. until whenever.

“Every third or fourth Wednesday,” Janet said, “we host the Ladies Day Out for our local ladies, with everyone bringing a potluck dish. Then we have an activity and a craft.”

Each April for National Library Week (NLW) the library partners with the school for the NLW Bookmark contest with the three top winners in each grade receiving a goodie bag at the Awards Ceremony held the last Thursday evening of the week. During the week they have cookie trays every day and for the Awards Ceremony, as well as Meat and Cheese, and Fruit and Veggie trays for all their patrons all day.

At the end of May through June the library has the Summer Reading Program (SRP) ending with a pizza and ice cream party and a performer from the AZ State Library website. They also host the Christmas Lighting Contest in December.

“We do our best to keep things new and interesting. If you have never visited or used you Library come in and give us a try,” Janet invited.

All of the above activities are free, paid for by the donations made to the Library.

“We would like to thank our community for your support,” she added.