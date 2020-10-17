Superior Farm to Fantastic Market reopens

The Superior Farm to Fantastic Famers Market has reopened at the Superior Food Court Park. The market will be open every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon on Main Street at the Food Court. Vendors from the Copper Corridor communities receive first priority for spaces. Those wishing to sell at the market may call Mary Karlin directly at 707-337-5055 to learn about the requirements and safety protocols.

Those planning to visit or sell at the market must plan to wear masks and follow all Town of Superior guidelines for physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information please contact the Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition at azccedc@gmail.com or 520-490-8433.