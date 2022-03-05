Superior Dance Company taking a big step

Superior Dance Company and its dancers have been offered a golden opportunity. Rebuild Superior and Regenerating Sonora have paid for the dance company to attend the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez concert at Mesa Arts Center on Friday, April 1.

On Sunday, March 6, they will be holding a Cornhole Tournament at Porter’s Saloon and Grill to raise the funds necessary for the costumes, shoes, accessories and whatever else might be necessary to help with the trip. Registration for teams is $20 per team. Sign up for the tournament will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bags fly at 1:30 p.m.

There will be a raffle. Winners do not need to be present to win. Contact Angela Villaverde at 520-827-9450 if you want to purchase 10 tickets for $5. Donations toward the trip as well as items for the raffle would be accepted with appreciation.

Superior Dance Company’s next performance is at The Ostrich Festival in Chandler, on Sunday, March 13, from 12:30 p.m. through 1 p.m. on the Fox 10 Family Stage.