Shop Local: DeMarco’s Italian Restaurant

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 104 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

 Local restaurants faced some of the toughest challenges when the pandemic hit; they were forced to reduce their services to take out only and limit their capacity when they were finally allowed to re-open. 

  Authentic and delicious Italian Food can be found right here in Superior at the DeMarco’s Italian Restaurant located at 433 W.  Highway 60.  Their menu features everything from classic Italian dinners, such as spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmigiana, fettuccine and lasagna.  Each meal includes a side salad and one of their homemade dinner rolls.

  Their menu also includes a variety of hot and cold sub sandwiches, pizza, salads and they also have burgers.  The Green Chile Philly Cheesesteak sub is local variation of an east coast favorite, it is spicy!  They offer dining in and take out orders.  They also have a variety of appetizers like buffalo chicken wings, fried ravioli and several desert choices such as cannolis and they have a large selection of ice cream.

  For those hosting large family gatherings, they can also offer family style servings for your events. 

  DeMarcos is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; and  Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

  Their location, once housed the famous Superior Dairy Queen. Following the closure of the Dairy Queen, the Barrientos Family purchased the property and opened the De Marco’s Italian Restaurant.  The Barrientos family has been in the restaurant business for decades, and they advertise that they will not take any shortcuts to ensure customers have the highest quality food.  The family also owns De Marco’s Restaurants in Oracle and Globe.  The menus and operating hours and days vary by location

